Morning Break: Chase Young makes his presence felt on Saints defense

Saints News from WDSU.com
Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore returned to Boise State Saturday for a special honor. Boise State Athletics unveiled an 11-foot bronze statue honoring the former Bronco quarterback at halftime on Halloween night. It celebrates one of the most accomplished players in program and college football history. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Roundtablesports.io
At 2-5, the New Orleans Saints have plenty to evaluate during their Week 8 bye. The running game needs fixing, the offense needs more consistency and the coaching staff has to figure out how to turn competitive stretches into victories. But there is one area that shouldn't require much debate: Chase Young is playing some serious football. SEE MORE>>