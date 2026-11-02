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Morning Break: Chase Young makes his presence felt on Saints defense

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, November 2

Nov 02, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from WDSU.com

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore immortalized at Boise State

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore returned to Boise State Saturday for a special honor. Boise State Athletics unveiled an 11-foot bronze statue honoring the former Bronco quarterback at halftime on Halloween night. It celebrates one of the most accomplished players in program and college football history. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Roundtablesports.io

Chase Young Is Giving the Saints Exactly What They Need

At 2-5, the New Orleans Saints have plenty to evaluate during their Week 8 bye. The running game needs fixing, the offense needs more consistency and the coaching staff has to figure out how to turn competitive stretches into victories. But there is one area that shouldn't require much debate: Chase Young is playing some serious football. SEE MORE>>

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