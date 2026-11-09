Postgame Quotes: Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 9

Saints Quarterback Tyler Shough

On Audric Estimé's return and performance:

"Audric is one of the team's favorite guys ever. He is such a good dude. Obviously, it was tough to see him go. He was kind of banged up there in preseason, but he is coming back healthy. He just makes people miss. He falls forward. He's got the speed. He's got the strength. Having him and AK back there, it's a really good thing. We've got to continue to feed those guys and do what we can."

On adjusting to the coverage on his 33-yard completion to Chris Olave:

"He was kind of in trail technique, so he took it higher. I think that was something we talked about in some of those situations. We were looking for a big chunk play. Obviously, we had no timeouts, and I know I just trust him one-on-one. They're trying to get over there and double him. Even when he's quote-unquote covered, he's not covered. He's a dog, man. I'm going to try and keep finding him, and we're going to connect on some of those deep passes. We're just there and super close, so we're going to keep rolling."

On checking into Estime's fourth-quarter touchdown run:

"We saw a four-down front with that look, so we got to just an inside zone run right there. They are going to give it to us, and I am trying to stay multiple as much as we can. Audric did the rest. That was an incredible job by our O-line, allowing us to be in those situations and being really, really physical up front. When we can stay on the ball and do those things, it allows us to be really multiple."

On the touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson:

"It is the same thing with Juwan. You get one-on-one with him and a safety, every single time I am going to come to him. We had on the other

side. The safety was kind of leaning that way. I was able to get him with a lot of green grass, just put it out there, and he makes a really good catch. We rep that play. We rep all of our red zone plays. It was good to get it done there. We have got to find some earlier opportunities to finish."

On the offense breaking through late after early turnovers:

"It's the game of football. I think we knew it was going to pop like that. We knew if we just stuck to the course, we were moving the ball that well, and we were doing what we needed to. We had a couple of three-and-outs where it was a little bit self-inflicted, but we felt really confident that as we got those opportunities, we were going to keep going. We've got to shore up some of the turnovers. That's the name of the game. Luckily, we came away with the win there. When you lose the turnover battle, it's not ideal, but it shows the resilience of our team. It shows the resilience of Jordan Tyson and Barion (Brown), who keep stepping up to the plate. Those are young guys trying to make plays, and it's good for all of us to see that and learn from. I was really proud of them and their resilience because we're going to keep [unclear wording]."

On his will to win and belief in himself:

"It's a unique dichotomy of wanting to prove myself right. I have the utmost belief in myself. It's this constant yearning for, 'How do I keep getting better?' I want to keep proving people wrong who maybe doubted me in the past. I have that chip on my shoulder. I may not show it all the time, but I know when I come into work, I'm here for a reason, and it's a constant battle. I'm going to do my best every single week to show that and do my part. At the end of the day, I'm just trying to do my job. It's a team sport. There's a lot of stuff that is out of my control, but if I can influence people around me and do everything I can from that standpoint, then we'll be in a good spot."

On Jordan Tyson's response after his fumble:

"Again, it just shows who he is. Kind of a no-flinch [mentality]. It's stuff to learn from in the NFL. Especially this year, everybody's more keen on punch-outs, and they're elite at it. We've got to do the best we can to wrist-lock that, protect the ball whenever we can, and that goes for everybody. I think that was good for him to feel the first game. You're trying to make a play. Nobody's faulting the effort there and who he is, but we've all got to be dialed in. It starts with me, too, in the pocket. I was really proud of him, and he's really a big factor for us going forward."

On facing another quarterback from his draft class:

"No. Like I said before, it doesn't faze me from that perspective. You're going against the best of the best every single week, going against really good quarterbacks and good defenses. I just know my entire college journey, everything I've been through, I try to wear that on my sleeve, from all the injuries. I'm trying to have a good attitude and play with gratitude as well. That was something Avery Johnson kind of hit us on the night before when he talked to us, attitude and gratitude. I'm thankful just to be out there walking and playing because there was a time when I wasn't able to do that. You go out there and have fun. It's a kid's game. We just get to go out there and be ourselves. Like I said, we're going to go out there and play."

On sharing the pregame huddle with Chase Yount: "I just texted Chase last night. I was like, 'Man, I think there'd be a good yin and yang.' He's that leader and force on the defense. He can say a lot of the crazier stuff that I want to say but can't say all the time. It's not necessarily who I am. I'm trying to be even-keeled. I want to speak life to everybody. But those freaking huddles are tough because we go out, and then we go back inside and sit down for like 20 more minutes. It's more for you guys, if I'm being real. We go in there, and then we have another pregame speech. That changes every single week as far as who is doing it. Kaden Elliss had a really good message beforehand. Kellen does a good job of letting all of our leaders talk and having different guys go. I feel like the message is going to change. I'm still trying to find my footing that way. I know I have plenty of stuff to work on, but having that dynamic with Chase, him and I, is something I wanted to see how it goes and see how we keep doing it."

On the defense's mentality and performance:

"That just shows their mentality. I think they played well the entire time. We had some crazy stuff kind of go late there and some big plays, but they responded. They kept us in it, quite honestly. We had too many turnovers early. They played their butts off. Credit to Coach [Brandon Staley], all the credit to all those guys. We had some really good plays and got it done there at the end."

On his message to Jordan Tyson after the fumble:

"I just wanted him to recognize that it's OK to be upset, but we're going to need him the rest of the game, and to flush that. Same thing with Barion. It happened. You can be pissed about it postgame because of certain things, but the rest of the game is still within your control. How do you catch the ball? How do you make plays? He was able to do that. He did a really good job. I think it was just a realization for him that, at all times, you've got to be aware of it. I'm glad it happened, but at the same time, you have to make sure those things don't happen in the future."

On Will Sherman stepping in at center during overtime:

"It was clean, man. We practice that a lot. I was able to get snaps with him throughout the week. It just shows his preparation, shows who he is. He was unfazed. He came in right away. A couple of those guys got banged up, and they're playing through a bunch of stuff. I was really proud of him and the entire line."

On Estimé contributing immediately after returning to the team:

"It's the greatest feeling whenever you get somebody like him back. You get this crowd pop in the locker room whenever he gets the game ball. The way he showed up today, he knows the offense. We've been in it for a while, but there were some new plays. I remember on the field, we were still talking through stuff, and it was like, 'No, this is a new play.' He was able to just jump right back in. I was super, super proud of him. He's going to be huge for us going forward."

On the significance of the team's first home win of the season:

"I think it really helps us as players and as coaches realize the work and the continuing process that we're doing. Regardless of if they would have scored on that two-point [attempt], we had to clean up things from a red zone perspective and those turnovers. We could have very easily lost the game, and we could be sitting here talking about how we have to be better, and we have to. But at the same time, it gives you this sense that you're doing the right things. Every single week is going to be a fight, and you're going to have to go out there and play your best. That was a really good team, and it's going to take continual effort like that. I was really proud of how everybody showed up. It's going to be tough, but it shows who we are."

On having Kelvin Banks Jr. back on the offensive line today: