Postgame Quotes: Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 9

Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore
Opening Statement:
"Obviously, it was an awesome win for our team, a resilient game. We spent all week talking about coming off the bye week. It's all about their spots - eyes forward, moving forward, what's in front of us, and that's all you have to focus on. I'm proud of our guys and the way they battled and for the run game to look the way it did. Obviously, we lost the turnover battle, which is a huge indication of where this game went, but our guys battled. I'm really proud of them."
On the run game changes and adding Will Sherman as a sixth offensive lineman:
"We had a few different things that we were adjusting. Putting Will in I thought gave us something there. I put him in, and I thought Aud (Audric Estime) ran really hard. I thought Alvin (Kamara) had some really good runs in there as well, timely runs, especially late in the game. He did an excellent job with getting some great runs there. I thought our guys played a physical brand of football. We have to sustain that. I thought that was a good thing for our football team."
On the final two offensive drives:
"That's two really big drives there. Obviously, we weren't scoring
points earlier. Unfortunately, obviously, we were not in the plus-range of the red zone and those sorts of things. We missed our opportunities there. The two-minute drive right before the end of regulation, we made plays. C. O. (Chris Olave) on the catch. Incredible throw and catch there. I thought Alvin had a really good route out of the backfield. We were able to finish it and put it in the end zone. Their team comes back, and they get a field goal. The game's in overtime. Again, you have to respond. You have to reset. I thought our guys just did a really good job of playing clean football there. Tyler (Shough) getting the completions, the run game - I thought it was really good and tied in together."
On the encouraging win:
"The NFL is tough. It's tough. All these teams are talented. There are good players on every team. You have to compete in every single opportunity you have. I'm just proud of our guys to just stay with this and be resilient. I think that's the type of stuff you need because moving forward, these games are going to keep being challenging, and you have to keep responding the right way. I'm just proud of the way our guys fought."
On finding a way to be resilient this week:
"Again, eyes forward. This was all what our focus was with where we were at coming out of the bye week. Let's respond the right way. We found a way to get this one in, and we have more opportunities ahead of ourselves. Again, we just have to focus on the task at hand, one step at a time. This will be a fun journey."
On deciding to play Estime:
"Once he went to practice on Wednesday and basically recalled everything (that was positive). I really had no expectation. We didn't even say he was going to be up for the game when we claimed him. We just brought him in and thought he had a couple of really physical runs on Wednesday's practice to set the tone. It seemed like he knew every single assignment. He was dialed. It became a no-brainer to me. Let's roll. Let's get him ready to go. I thought his juice and physicality was real."
On Estime's presence for the team:
"I think he will be a great one to ask those questions. He did break the team down about being back home. The business side of this thing is always a challenge to me. When you lose guys like Aud, you're just sitting there like 'Aw man, our whole team loves that guy'. When you have an opportunity to bring him back, it's a no-brainer. I thought the way he broke that team down, it's a special locker room for him."
On the overall run game:
"I think there were some positives in there. Every week is going to be its own challenge, so we have to continue to evolve and get better. But, I thought the physicality in which we ran the football with, downhill runs, particularly in the structure in which those guys play with, I thought there were some positives today."
On how hard it is for Estime to make such an impact in less than one week back:
"It is incredible to be honest. I don't know how many guys can do that, especially for the amount of plays he played. He is a special person, a special player. I think our whole locker room is fired up that he's back in there."
On C Eric McCoy's injury:
"Bicep. We will gather some more information. They will do all the testing
tomorrow, so we will see what it is."
On the plan for Jordyn Tyson:
"Again, Jordyn was able to play and contribute for our team. We will
continue to build that role as we go. Again, he played a few weeks at training camp. He has missed a lot of time, but what he's put into this to put himself in the position to help contribute for this team. He's going to have plenty of opportunities moving forward. I was excited to see him out there playing football again."
On S Jordan Howden:
"I think he has earned some opportunities to pop in there and play some snaps. I thought the last few times that he has had an opportunity to contribute on defense, he has had a positive impact. Again, we are just looking for different roles and opportunities for these guys."
On the defensive performance:
"I thought it was a relentless effort. We were going to make them earn
it all. I thought the run game was a really important part of that thing. They were able to make some plays down field, obviously, but I thought our pass rush was just relentless. It was awesome by those guys. Showed up all the way through the last play of the game."
On LB Kaden Elliss and EDGE Carl Granderson:
"Game ball guys. Kaden is just awesome to have back. He's the general. He leads this whole thing. His versatility is incredible. Grando's relentlessness, even the sacks - he got Shedeur (Sanders) down on that scramble. He was going to run for a first down, and he was able to get his foot. He's just playing a really awesome brand of football."
On QB Shedeur Sanders' comments:
"No. I think our guys gather all of the information. They are obviously aware of that stuff. I thought Shedeur played a good game. I thought he did a good job. Obviously, we liked him coming out of the draft and through the draft process. He's going to be a good quarterback in this league. I thought Tyler did a nice job. He responded really well. Those are two young quarterbacks who are going to help this league for a long time."
On Shough's tenacity:
"I think there is an emotional stability and ability to take away all of the things that happened in the past and be present in the moment. I think Tyler does a phenomenal job of that. I thought our team did a phenomenal job of that as the game went on. There are opportunities we are going to learn from. There are going to be red zone things that we want to do better and score down there because it's going to be a different game if that's the case. To clean slate it and say, we've got the ball with a chance to go take the lead late in the game is all you can ask for."
On Shough's ability to run:
"I think that's a potential any time you play a team with man. They're
defending players. They're not eyes on the quarterback until you get out of the pocket. You're going to have opportunities to run, and I thought Tyler did a good job of that."
On the first win at home this season:
"This place is special. Having a chance to play in the Caesars
Superdome is always a special opportunity for our guys. They know that responsibility. It was awesome. It was awesome to feel the energy, especially late in the game. We are going to have another opportunity here next Sunday, and we will see if we can keep this thing going."
On the resiliency from turnovers:
"It was an opportunity to respond, just like we talked about. (Jordyn
Tyson) was able to contribute and make some positive plays there. He'll learn from the ball security there. That's a big time play by their defense. They're going to attack the ball at the goal line. That is what this league does better than ever before. We are going to have to protect the football, and we have to learn from that."
On WR Barion Brown's fumble:
"Again, the play is not coming back. The fumble - we have to move on
and get to the next play. Obviously, it's going to be a lesson learned as our week progresses and how we review this. We have to secure the football better, and obviously, we saw the impact this game had on it. One in the red zone and one punt return that obviously gave them an extended drive opportunity."
On K Charlie Smyth's performance:
"I thought Charlie did some good things. Again, we had to settle
for some field goals there. He was able to make some of those and put ourselves in position all the way to the end. I'm happy for Charlie."
On waiving RB Kendre Miller:
"It was purely numbers. It was purely the numbers and the business side of this. I love Kendre. He's been awesome for us, and it's just the running back room. The depth of that room has transpired. Audric's come back, and we just felt like that was the best decision for our football team."
On the final drive:
"Big plays. The whole sequence I think, not just the last play but the sequence there. You get physical football, the response. Never let up, just keep looking at the opportunity right in front of you."
On if he treats turnovers on downs as "turnovers":
"I think in reflection you do. Stats don't all the time do it that way. Turnover margin is all about the ball. I thought those were big time stops. One, obviously, an unfortunate one where we get a penalty on a punt and punt return opportunity, but we got a stop there. That was huge by our defense because obviously we were getting the ball back, and we had to play another hard set of downs."
On the run defense's success today:
"Team defense, physicality, everyone playing together. Again, the run game, it just takes one or two plays and it changes the run statistical outlook and everything. You have to play really sound football every single down, and I thought that's what our guys did."
On concern over chunk plays allowed late in the game:
"There will be a lesson for us. We will get to learn and dig into that. They made some plays. They do have some really talented young, skill players who are going to play in this league for a long time. They're really good players. They won a couple of downs, and you just have to respond right away."
Saints Quarterback Tyler Shough
On Audric Estimé's return and performance:
"Audric is one of the team's favorite guys ever. He is such a good dude. Obviously, it was tough to see him go. He was kind of banged up there in preseason, but he is coming back healthy. He just makes people miss. He falls forward. He's got the speed. He's got the strength. Having him and AK back there, it's a really good thing. We've got to continue to feed those guys and do what we can."
On adjusting to the coverage on his 33-yard completion to Chris Olave:
"He was kind of in trail technique, so he took it higher. I think that was something we talked about in some of those situations. We were looking for a big chunk play. Obviously, we had no timeouts, and I know I just trust him one-on-one. They're trying to get over there and double him. Even when he's quote-unquote covered, he's not covered. He's a dog, man. I'm going to try and keep finding him, and we're going to connect on some of those deep passes. We're just there and super close, so we're going to keep rolling."
On checking into Estime's fourth-quarter touchdown run:
"We saw a four-down front with that look, so we got to just an inside zone run right there. They are going to give it to us, and I am trying to stay multiple as much as we can. Audric did the rest. That was an incredible job by our O-line, allowing us to be in those situations and being really, really physical up front. When we can stay on the ball and do those things, it allows us to be really multiple."
On the touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson:
"It is the same thing with Juwan. You get one-on-one with him and a safety, every single time I am going to come to him. We had on the other
side. The safety was kind of leaning that way. I was able to get him with a lot of green grass, just put it out there, and he makes a really good catch. We rep that play. We rep all of our red zone plays. It was good to get it done there. We have got to find some earlier opportunities to finish."
On the offense breaking through late after early turnovers:
"It's the game of football. I think we knew it was going to pop like that. We knew if we just stuck to the course, we were moving the ball that well, and we were doing what we needed to. We had a couple of three-and-outs where it was a little bit self-inflicted, but we felt really confident that as we got those opportunities, we were going to keep going. We've got to shore up some of the turnovers. That's the name of the game. Luckily, we came away with the win there. When you lose the turnover battle, it's not ideal, but it shows the resilience of our team. It shows the resilience of Jordan Tyson and Barion (Brown), who keep stepping up to the plate. Those are young guys trying to make plays, and it's good for all of us to see that and learn from. I was really proud of them and their resilience because we're going to keep [unclear wording]."
On his will to win and belief in himself:
"It's a unique dichotomy of wanting to prove myself right. I have the utmost belief in myself. It's this constant yearning for, 'How do I keep getting better?' I want to keep proving people wrong who maybe doubted me in the past. I have that chip on my shoulder. I may not show it all the time, but I know when I come into work, I'm here for a reason, and it's a constant battle. I'm going to do my best every single week to show that and do my part. At the end of the day, I'm just trying to do my job. It's a team sport. There's a lot of stuff that is out of my control, but if I can influence people around me and do everything I can from that standpoint, then we'll be in a good spot."
On Jordan Tyson's response after his fumble:
"Again, it just shows who he is. Kind of a no-flinch [mentality]. It's stuff to learn from in the NFL. Especially this year, everybody's more keen on punch-outs, and they're elite at it. We've got to do the best we can to wrist-lock that, protect the ball whenever we can, and that goes for everybody. I think that was good for him to feel the first game. You're trying to make a play. Nobody's faulting the effort there and who he is, but we've all got to be dialed in. It starts with me, too, in the pocket. I was really proud of him, and he's really a big factor for us going forward."
On facing another quarterback from his draft class:
"No. Like I said before, it doesn't faze me from that perspective. You're going against the best of the best every single week, going against really good quarterbacks and good defenses. I just know my entire college journey, everything I've been through, I try to wear that on my sleeve, from all the injuries. I'm trying to have a good attitude and play with gratitude as well. That was something Avery Johnson kind of hit us on the night before when he talked to us, attitude and gratitude. I'm thankful just to be out there walking and playing because there was a time when I wasn't able to do that. You go out there and have fun. It's a kid's game. We just get to go out there and be ourselves. Like I said, we're going to go out there and play."
On sharing the pregame huddle with Chase Yount: "I just texted Chase last night. I was like, 'Man, I think there'd be a good yin and yang.' He's that leader and force on the defense. He can say a lot of the crazier stuff that I want to say but can't say all the time. It's not necessarily who I am. I'm trying to be even-keeled. I want to speak life to everybody. But those freaking huddles are tough because we go out, and then we go back inside and sit down for like 20 more minutes. It's more for you guys, if I'm being real. We go in there, and then we have another pregame speech. That changes every single week as far as who is doing it. Kaden Elliss had a really good message beforehand. Kellen does a good job of letting all of our leaders talk and having different guys go. I feel like the message is going to change. I'm still trying to find my footing that way. I know I have plenty of stuff to work on, but having that dynamic with Chase, him and I, is something I wanted to see how it goes and see how we keep doing it."
On the defense's mentality and performance:
"That just shows their mentality. I think they played well the entire time. We had some crazy stuff kind of go late there and some big plays, but they responded. They kept us in it, quite honestly. We had too many turnovers early. They played their butts off. Credit to Coach [Brandon Staley], all the credit to all those guys. We had some really good plays and got it done there at the end."
On his message to Jordan Tyson after the fumble:
"I just wanted him to recognize that it's OK to be upset, but we're going to need him the rest of the game, and to flush that. Same thing with Barion. It happened. You can be pissed about it postgame because of certain things, but the rest of the game is still within your control. How do you catch the ball? How do you make plays? He was able to do that. He did a really good job. I think it was just a realization for him that, at all times, you've got to be aware of it. I'm glad it happened, but at the same time, you have to make sure those things don't happen in the future."
On Will Sherman stepping in at center during overtime:
"It was clean, man. We practice that a lot. I was able to get snaps with him throughout the week. It just shows his preparation, shows who he is. He was unfazed. He came in right away. A couple of those guys got banged up, and they're playing through a bunch of stuff. I was really proud of him and the entire line."
On Estimé contributing immediately after returning to the team:
"It's the greatest feeling whenever you get somebody like him back. You get this crowd pop in the locker room whenever he gets the game ball. The way he showed up today, he knows the offense. We've been in it for a while, but there were some new plays. I remember on the field, we were still talking through stuff, and it was like, 'No, this is a new play.' He was able to just jump right back in. I was super, super proud of him. He's going to be huge for us going forward."
On the significance of the team's first home win of the season:
"I think it really helps us as players and as coaches realize the work and the continuing process that we're doing. Regardless of if they would have scored on that two-point [attempt], we had to clean up things from a red zone perspective and those turnovers. We could have very easily lost the game, and we could be sitting here talking about how we have to be better, and we have to. But at the same time, it gives you this sense that you're doing the right things. Every single week is going to be a fight, and you're going to have to go out there and play your best. That was a really good team, and it's going to take continual effort like that. I was really proud of how everybody showed up. It's going to be tough, but it shows who we are."
On having Kelvin Banks Jr. back on the offensive line today:
"What he went through, the surgery he had, that's insane. I had the same one. For him to be playing like that right now, it is unbelievable. To go out there and strap it up, it was like he had not missed a snap. Super job by him. He's going to be great for us because of the communication he brings. Him and Dave (Edwards) on the left side, it's awesome. I can't wait to keep growing with them."
Saints Running Back Audric Estimé
On returning to New Orleans and getting the win:
"It felt amazing, honestly. First of all, it just felt amazing to be back in New Orleans. I've said this probably a bunch of times since I've been here. This is home for me. To get a win in this league is definitely hard, and just to see how our week of preparation paid off feels amazing. It's crazy how this world works, how this life works. Honestly, it's surreal for me. Like I said, it feels like a Disney movie, honestly. I am just blessed that I was able to be out there in that situation and my coaches and my teammates trusted me to get in the end zone."
On recalling the offense after returning to practice:
"Honestly, all that was still in the back of my mind. As soon as I came in on Wednesday, I honestly felt like I'd been here the whole time. I felt like I had just an extended bye, but it was a very easy transition. Kudos to the coaches for just trusting me that I still knew the plays. It was just amazing, honestly."
On his fourth-quarter touchdown run:
"Tyler (Shough) actually checked the call. That wasn't even supposed to be the original call. He checked it, and as soon as he checked it, I was like, 'No matter what, I'm getting in here.' There could be three people in the backfield. I am getting in the end zone. Honestly, it was just an all-around performance, offense, defense, (and) special teams. I couldn't have gotten in the end zone without Tyler [unclear wording] and without the offensive linemen giving me a little seam. I'm just so blessed and happy to be here."
On the team's success running the ball:
"It was really just trusting the execution and trusting our game plan. Coach Kellen and our offensive staff created a great game plan for us. I said throughout the week that we're hungry for a win, and it showed throughout practice. But it could show throughout practice; it's what you do on the field on Sunday. I feel like we didn't waver. We had a couple of steps back, but no matter what, we got [unclear wording] to the
next play. Like you said, I came here for a reason, and I'm as hungry as I've ever been."
On facing his former team:
"I wouldn't say it helped with the tendencies, but I'm not going to
lie to you, I definitely had a fuel underneath my behind. Kudos to them for giving me the opportunity, but I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. I was supposed to spend those three weeks there and come back home when the time was right, and the time was right."
On preparing for his workload:
"In this league, you never know what to expect, but I prepared like I was. I got a lot of reps during practice, and I just had a feeling that my time was coming. I just prepared like I was going to be getting a big load like I did."
On why New Orleans feels like home:
"It's just the team, honestly. The camaraderie we have
is like no other. I've been on a couple of teams, and what we have in this locker room is something special. Our bond off the field, what we did together in the offseason, and just the guys love each other. My aunt told me one time that home isn't about a location. Home is about the family you have with you. I feel like I have a lot of family here. I feel like the teammates welcomed me with open arms last year, and those are just my brothers. The team makes it home. The food is amazing. Don't want to cut that off."
On navigating the past few months:
"It was definitely a roller coaster, but that's just life, honestly. There's ups and downs, and it's how you navigate those ups and downs. I just live
by, you've got to stay in between. You're having the highs, stay in the middle. We had a big win today, but we've got to come right back tomorrow. You can't get too high and ride a high because you never know when the next low is going to be. When the next low comes, I'm going to be ready. I'm going to be prepared. I'm a true believer that everything happens for a reason. I had to go through that five-week journey that I had to put myself where I am today. Like I just said, I feel like I'm hungrier than I've ever been, honestly, right now."
On being waived and ultimately returning to New Orleans:
"At the end of the day, it is still a business. They made a decision they thought was best for the team, and kudos to them. That is what they thought at that time. No bad blood for them. Honestly, I kind of had a feeling that I would find my way back. Right when I went on waivers, I called my agents. I'm like, 'Bring me back. Get me back to New Orleans. Do what you've got to do. Get me back to New Orleans.' When they gave me the call that they claimed me, I kind of had a sense of relief and happiness and joy. I had a lot of work to do back here, and I still feel like there's a lot of work left for me to do in New Orleans."
On the offense staying engaged through adversity:
"This offense and this team are just resilient. We had a couple of bad plays, obviously, two turnovers. But it's about how you respond to adversity, and we responded well. It's honestly how you finish the game. The other team made good plays, but it's about us making more plays and finishing the game."
On making a read on his touchdown run:
"Every run, you've got to make a read. Like I said, Tyler checked into the run, and no matter what, I told myself I was going to get in. I had the attitude and that mentality that, when [unclear wording] hands this ball [off], I'm going to punch it in."
On his third-and-one run in overtime:
"Yeah, 100 percent. I kind of had the same mentality as I did on the goal line. My team needs me. They called on me, and I'm here for a reason. Let's get this first down."
On recognizing the offense during his first practice back:
"As soon as I heard the first play call, first play, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I've been doing this for the past year and a half.'"
On establishing the running game early:
"Kellen (Moore) kind of preached this whole week that we've got to start fast. Kudos to him for calling great plays and kudos to the offensive linemen for blocking it up well. I just wanted to set the tone, honestly, and I felt like that first drive set the tone."
On Tyler Shough's growth:
"Tyler's a competitor. I haven't been around too many competitors
like Tyler. He can do it all. He's got a great arm. He can run the ball. He had 10 carries today. I'm just excited to be part of his journey. I've seen the growth because I think I got here last year right around the time when he first got his first couple of starts. Just seeing his growth and
his trajectory is amazing. I'm just happy to be on the team with Tyler."
On trusting Shough late in games:
"This is his team. This is his offense. He's our commander, and I'm willing to do whatever I need to do to have Tyler lead us to that success. He's just been great for this team. He brings the juice every day, every week, every snap, every drive. He just makes you want to run through a brick wall, and I'm happy to be on his team."
On returning to New Orleans as a member of the Minnesota Vikings last month:
"Yeah, 100 percent. I knew my way around. Driving into our hotel, we passed this restaurant. I used to go to that restaurant a lot. It was hard, honestly, being on the other side of my teammates, wishing I was able to play, honestly, in the first place. But I felt like that needed to happen. Like I said multiple times, that had to happen for me to be in the position where I am today."
Saints EDGE Carl Granderson
On whether Shedeur Sanders' comments this week motivated the defense:
"I mean, we seen a lot, you know, on film, so I do not think it was motivation. We saw them chirping. So we just came into this game ready to play. I think it is disrespectful for somebody to laugh at our defense, you know, take us as a joke. So we went out there and balled out. They had 2.8 yards in carry, and we stopped the run at 95 rushing yards on 34 attempts. So we did our thing on defense, and in overtime, the two-point conversion. So that was a good team win on defense."
On what the defense was thinking before the two-point conversion attempt:
"I mean, I was hoping they would run the ball so we could stop them again. But, you know, we was just thinking to get off the field. I came off the edge, hit a power move, and they held me. But it did not matter. We finished it on defense, and that's a good team victory. Offense contributed as well."
On what allowed the defense to have so much success:
"I mean, you know, just preparation, preparing throughout the week. Like I said, we don't take it lightly. We seen interviews, so we just took that, came in with a chip on our shoulder, and we just came prepared. I was just flying around, coming off a bye week, feeling fresh. And my teammates, they made it easy for me out there too. So it was a good team win overall, and we got to focus on the next one."
On playing alongside Kaden Elliss and Chase Young:
"Yeah, we got the best two on the defense. You know, Kaden Elliss, he's flying around out there, 11 tackles, a sack. You got Chase Young coming off the edge, probably leading the nation in sacks right now with eight. We got a good interior, so if we come every game on our A-game, it's going to be hard for us to get beat. So as long as we stop the run, we're going to have some fun out there. But we got a good defense. We just got to believe."
On what he saw from Kaden Elliss:
"I mean, like I said, Kaden gonna bring the juice. He's a leader, he's a captain, but he's designed to make plays. So we're glad to have him back and lead our defense. And you got the right guys to back him up."
On what the defense was saying on the sideline while limiting Cleveland's offense:
"Yeah, I mean, they had a couple big plays. Our focus was the ball, trying to get a turnover and takeaway. But we knew that we were going to have to win the game in two minutes or win the game in overtime. And we just kept chipping away at it. Like I said, the preparation started on Monday, and we just came in prepared and came away with a victory."
On the emphasis on stopping the run and the fourth-and-goal stop:
"Yeah, like I said, it's got to be a will and a want-to. And we were trying to not let them in the end zone. So that was a big stop for us, fourth-and-one. We knew that they were going to try to run it up the middle, but we stopped them. All week, we knew that they got a young quarterback. The emphasis was going to be to try to run the ball on us. But we brought it together today, and we came together as a defense."
On how he and Chase Young motivate each other:
"Yeah, that's my guy. We feed off each other. Like I said, our objective is to do our job and make the defense right. When he makes a play, I know I got to make a play. So we're going to feed off each other, and we do motivate each other. You know, we're going to push each other to get better each week. If something's not good enough, we're going to let each other know as well. So, we know the edge guys, we got to lead our defense, and they're going to rally behind us. So our job is to do our job and play fast and hit, and that's what we did today."
On being half a sack behind Chase Young on season totals and whether he can catch him in the end:
"I mean, Lord's willing. You know, that's the goal. But, Chase Young, he's a dog. He is having a heck of a year, and he's going to keep chipping away out there. And I'm going to be right behind him. So we're going to come together and keep going."
On how the defense's pressure affected Shedeur Sanders throughout the game:
"Yeah, we know that we got to win the game on defense. That is the mindset coming into every game. And they had, like, a [fourth quarter] touchdown. But we kept our course, and we stayed composed, and we was just ready to go back out there. Our mindset was, if we get a two-minute, we got to win in two minutes. And unfortunately, you know, they got down there, and we knew we were going to have to come up with a stop in overtime. And that's what we do."
On the importance of the win after the team's early-season struggles:
"Man, it's very big. We know we ought to put a complete game together, offense and defense, and that's what we did today. We got our offense back. So it's big to get that momentum to go into next week. We got another home game. So, yeah, it was a great win."
On getting the team's first home win of the year:
"Yeah, man, it's very good. Like I said, coming off a bye week, you know, we looked at ourselves in the mirror, and we know what we got to do as a team, offense, defense and special teams. And we put a complete game together today. So we just got to take that momentum and keep going."
On whether the coaches brought up Shedeur Sanders' comments as motivation:
"Yeah, yeah, you know, we get motivation, and we know that we're going to get coached very hard, and that's what we've been doing. Like I said, it's time to turn this thing around now, and we (are) excited to get the next one. So stay tuned. We're going to come together, we're going to play together, offense, defense, special teams. We're going to keep chipping away."
Saints Wide Receiver Chris Olave
On connecting with Tyler Shough on the late deep pass:
"Yeah, I mean, that's, I feel, one of the strengths of our offense, strengths of my game. It was kind of tough in the second half. I was kind of inefficient with my targets, and I got to do a better job. But when a play was needed, we ended up making a play on the last drive, fourth quarter. So we could be better. We could be better, and it's good saying that when we get a win."
On the importance of getting the win:
"That was huge, man. It was huge for us. It was kind of nailbiting. We didn't play our best game. We had two turnovers to their zero, and kind of the same mistakes we've been making. But we ended up fighting. We ended up coming as a team. Like I said, when a play was needed, offense and defense, we made those plays. So it feels way better with a win to be able to go and fix our mistakes and move forward."
On the offensive conversations leading into the two-minute drive and overtime:
"Yeah, it was a lowscoring game, man. We had a rhythm. We found a rhythm in the first half. We just couldn't convert in the red zone. I feel like the first two drives, we could have had 14 points. We ended up coming out with three. And I think that was kind of tough to find a rhythm in the second half. Like I said, we just got to take advantage of opportunities. We left a lot of opportunities out there today. But we ended up getting a win. That's the most important thing."
On the missed connections on earlier deep passes:
"It is just timing. Especially on those deep balls, it is a lower-percentage throw, but with me and Tyler, I feel like it is a high percentage. I feel like we practice that. We have real good chemistry on those deep balls. He knows where I am going to be at. We talk about it in practice. We talk about it outside of the building. And those are the type of plays that we want to make, game-changing plays. We could have had one. We could have had that deep one, like 50-, 60-yarder, but we couldn't connect on it. But when we don't connect, we just got to move to the next play and not feel bad about it."
On whether there could have been a flag on the deep pass:
"(Denzel) Ward's a great player. He was in great position. I don't know. I have not seen a replay, but I feel like it was physical. It was a physical play. I just got to play strong through the catch. So just go catch the ball."
On what he said to Jordan Tyson after the fumble:
"Yeah, man, that's the game. Of course, you got expectations on how the game is going to go. But when things like that happen, all you can do is
move forward. We're going to keep getting him the ball. He's one of our best players when he's on the field. You guys saw that today, especially because he made a lot of third-down catches, especially at the end of the game. But that was just a little bit that you've seen from him. I know he's going to ramp up as he keeps going. He's going to be a great player for us in the future."
On Audric Estimé making an immediate impact:
"Yeah, he provided a huge spark for us, even in the
first quarter. Our first drive, he busted out runs, seven, eight yards. He's busting out those runs. I feel like that gave us a huge spark. Just his energy, man, his presence. We know he's a downhill runner, but he can make people miss too. That's something we've been missing back there, and I'm glad he's back on our team."
On his 33-yard reception late in the fourth quarter:
"It was tough coverage pre-snap. I know he was
outside. I thought it was covered too at the beginning, pre-snap, but I inside released, I speed released him, and then it was a deep out. Supposed to be a 20-yard out when he was playing outside. So I just inside released him, and Tyler trusts me on one-on-one coverage. He threw a perfect ball. He threw a perfect ball where I could catch it. DB wasn't looking. So at the end of the day, we just had to make a play. We knew we had to get at least one explosive on that two-minute drill. So I am glad he came to me and I was able to make a play."
On developing the chemistry with Shough to make that play in a crucial moment:
"Man, it just comes down to trust at the end of the day. Even before, in the fourth quarter, I keep telling him, "Come to me. Find me. Just make sure you know where I am at every play," because it leads to that, especially when we need a play. I'm hungry to be able to get the ball because I'm hungry to be able to have him call my number. And that's the type of plays we got to make to be able to win these tight games."
On seeing Estimé score the touchdown before overtime:
"Oh, it was huge for us, man. It was kind of tough because after that play it was first-and-goal from the 10, and I don't think we had no timeouts. So it was huge for us to be able to go down there and convert. Like I said, it was a tough situation to be in, but we just kept sticking to the run, especially with Estimé back there. We know I don't think it's going to be a negative play when he's back there. So just that trust. Like I said, at the end of the day, when we need plays to be made, our players made it."
On his relationship with Jordyn and calling him before the game:
"I just like his play style, the way he attacks the game. Like everybody, everybody here has seen it, just what he's able to do. He's so talented. He's super talented. I just can't wait for the world to see that. Like I said, he was on a limited rep count today. But just the type of player and the type of person he is, he is so competitive. I feel like we both (are) so competitive. We both want to win, and it hurts us when we lose. So just to be able to see his debut unfold like that. Of course, I don't know what he finished with, but he played a big role in the fourth quarter for us to be able to spark that comeback. And I just can't wait to see him fully out there. It's going to be huge for us and our team."
On whether he can be a mentor to Jordyn like Michael Thomas was to him:
"You could say that. I actually like you to say that. Just to be able to, he could lean on me in any situation. Like I said, I was super excited this morning waking up just to be able to have him by my side out there. I know he's been hurting to be out there. It's been a weight on his shoulders. So like I said, I am super excited. We got him that high for a reason, so to be able to display his talent, I feel like it's more to come."
On how eager Jordyn was to return to the field:
"Really all year. All year, especially when he first came down with the injury, he was kind of hurt. It was tough on him. But like I say, he is a competitor. He wants to be out there. He loves football. And like I said, when he's out there, he's easily one of our best players on our team. So just to be able to get him out there, he's going to draw a lot of attention, and it's going to be great. It's great for our team and great for our offense."
On whether he intentionally showed his hands late on the catch in regulation:
"Oh yeah, for sure. Like I said, the DB, he's looking at me. He can't see the ball. So with my hands or my eyes, he is looking at my eyes or my hands to go up. Of course, I had to push off a little bit. I had to push off a little bit, make sure I created space at the end. But that was a great ball. I feel like it was one of the more underrated throws by Tyler. He put it right over his head just for me to catch it. So it was a great thing."
On the offense's confidence in Shough in late-game situations:
"Oh man, he's done it. He's done it since his first few starts in the NFL. We go down to the end of the game, he gets even better and better, especially when using his legs. When nothing's there, he's using his legs a lot, getting out of the pocket. He's comfortable, man. He's comfortable out there. He's calm and collected, and we got the utmost confidence in Tyler. I feel like he's one of the best, and he's showing that every week."
On whether Shough is an underrated runner:
"Oh yeah, for sure, for sure. I don't know what he had on the ground today, but I feel like a lot of third downs, even second downs, he's staying ahead of the chains, and I feel like it was a great thing."