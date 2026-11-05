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Morning Break: Saints gear up for Week 9, Charlie Smyth set to kick Sunday

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, November 5

Nov 05, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Game Preview: Browns vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 9

Despite the New Orleans Saints standing at 2-5 following their Week Eight bye, the New Orleans Saints stand only one game out of first place in the NFC South with two consecutive games at the Caesars Superdome to play, including a November 15 matchup against division leader Carolina. But before their second divisional contest of the season, the Saints will return to action on Sunday, when they host the Cleveland Browns. The division race is very tight and New Orleans has more than half of its season to play. SEE MORE>>

Browns vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 11/8/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns game on Nov. 8 in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NBCSports.com

Kellen Moore confirms Charlie Smyth will kick for the Saints this week

The Saints released veteran kicker Daniel Carlson on Tuesday. Coach Kellen Moore confirmed Wednesday that Charlie Smyth will kick for them this week. Smyth is on the team's practice squad. "Yeah, Charlie will kick this week," Moore said, via video from the team. "Tough decisions. Daniel, he's made some really good kicks for us. I think just the consistency thing. Just felt like this was the best thing for our football team moving forward. These things are never easy, but Charlie's done this for us back in the last year, so he'll be ready to go." SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Saints Safety Justin Reid to Host First Annual ‘Tee’d Up with JReid’ Event

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid will host the inaugural Tee'd Up with JReid on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Five O Fore Golf in New Orleans. Join Justin and his Saints teammates for a great event supporting an even greater cause! Every dollar raised at the event will benefit the JReid InDeed Foundation and its mission to support youth and communities through interactive programs, community engagement, and access to technology in New Orleans, Houston, Baton Rouge, and Kansas City. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Gayle Benson supports Fourteens Foundation

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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