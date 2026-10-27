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Morning Break: Saints focus on growth during bye week, Alvin Kamara leads receiving effort in Paris

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, October 27

Oct 27, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints bye week provides opportunity for deep self evaluation, growth

The New Orleans Saints probably won't like much of what they see staring back at them during this self-scouting bye week. The Saints are 2-5 entering their break, having lost three one-score games — 31-30 to Detroit, 35-27 to Las Vegas and 16-10 to Pittsburgh on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris, in the first NFL game to be played in France — and having manufactured wildly inconsistent rushing games. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from VolsWire.USAtoday.com

Former Vol leads New Orleans in receiving yards against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh (5-2) defeated New Orleans (2-5), 16-10, Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season at Stade de France in Paris, France. The contest was the first-ever NFL game played in France. 78,488 were in attendance. Former Tennessee football player Alvin Kamara totaled seven receptions for 57 yards and was the Saints leading receiver. He also recorded five rushing yards on six attempts. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WAFB.com

Saints fans gather in Baton Rouge for team’s first game in Paris

New Orleans Saints fans woke up early Sunday, October 25 to watch the team take on the Pittsburg Steelers in Paris, France, over 4,800 miles from Baton Rouge. Fans gathered at Pelican To Mars to watch the game. It was the Saints' first international game since 2022. Jessmar Fisher, a Baton Rouge native, said he thinks it's amazing the Saints are playing in Paris. "I think it's really amazing that the Saints are in Paris," Fisher said. SEE MORE>>

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