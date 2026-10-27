Morning Break: Saints focus on growth during bye week, Alvin Kamara leads receiving effort in Paris

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The New Orleans Saints probably won't like much of what they see staring back at them during this self-scouting bye week. The Saints are 2-5 entering their break, having lost three one-score games — 31-30 to Detroit, 35-27 to Las Vegas and 16-10 to Pittsburgh on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris, in the first NFL game to be played in France — and having manufactured wildly inconsistent rushing games. SEE MORE>>