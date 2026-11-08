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Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Saints welcome back Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jordyn Tyson ahead of Browns matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, November 8

Nov 08, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have activated T Kelvin Banks Jr. and WR Jordyn Tyson from Injured Reserve, elevated (standard) K Charlie Smyth and RB Zamir White to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns and waived RB Kendre Miller and TE Treyton Welch. SEE MORE>>

Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Browns | 2026 NFL Week 9

The New Orleans Saints' bye week provided an opportunity to refresh minds and bodies, make changes (run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti was fired and kicker Daniel Carlson was released) and hit the reset button after a 2-5 start. But if any of those things are going to help produce success, New Orleans first must clean up some old issues, beginning Sunday against Cleveland (5-3) in the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Saints activate WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), LT Kelvin Banks (ankle) from IR

Offensive reinforcements are coming for the Saints. New Orleans is activating wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. from injured reserve, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. The team announced both roster moves shortly after. Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 draft, is the splashier name coming back. He was limited all week as he geared up for his return from a hamstring injury that wiped out the first half of his rookie season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Terron Armstead, Mark Ingram inducted into Saints Hall of Fame as brothers

By the time Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead stopped wearing the helmets with the fleur-de-lis on the side, they had become more like brothers than teammates. Two guys who are just as different as they are alike. Ingram is 5-foot-9. Armstead is 6-5. Ingram arrived in New Orleans as a Heisman Trophy winner from one of the most tradition-rich football programs in the country. Armstead came from tiny Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a SWAC school not known as a powerhouse like Ingram's Alabama. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Terron Armstead, Mark Ingram honored at 2026 Saints Hall of Fame Luncheon

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
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The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
2 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
3 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
4 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
5 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
6 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
7 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
8 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
9 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
10 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
11 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
12 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
13 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
14 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
15 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
16 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
17 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
18 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
19 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
20 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
21 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
22 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
23 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
24 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
25 / 25

The New Orleans Saints honored Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram as the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award winner Sal La Rock, during a luncheon held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Pelicans
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Photos: East Beauregard vs. Vinton | 2026 Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
1 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
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The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
3 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
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The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
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The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
6 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
7 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
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The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
9 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
10 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
11 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
12 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
13 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
14 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
15 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
16 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
17 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
18 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
19 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
20 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
21 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
22 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
23 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
24 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
25 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
26 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
27 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
28 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
29 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
30 / 30

The Vinton Lions hosted the East Beauregard Trojans during Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights, presented by Venture Global, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints join football kickoff pep rally at Washington-Marion Magnet High School

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
1 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
2 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
3 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
4 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
5 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
6 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
7 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
8 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
9 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
10 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
11 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
12 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
13 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
14 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
15 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
16 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
17 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
18 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
19 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
20 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
21 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
22 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
23 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
24 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
25 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
26 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
27 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
28 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
29 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.
30 / 30

The New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe joined students at Washington-Marion Magnet High School for their High School Football Celebration presented by Venture Global during the 2026 football season on November 6, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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