Morning Break: Saints welcome back Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jordyn Tyson ahead of Browns matchup

Saints News from Nola.com

By the time Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead stopped wearing the helmets with the fleur-de-lis on the side, they had become more like brothers than teammates. Two guys who are just as different as they are alike. Ingram is 5-foot-9. Armstead is 6-5. Ingram arrived in New Orleans as a Heisman Trophy winner from one of the most tradition-rich football programs in the country. Armstead came from tiny Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a SWAC school not known as a powerhouse like Ingram's Alabama. SEE MORE>>