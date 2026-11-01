Morning Break: Kellen Moore honored at Boise State, Tyler Shough earns midseason recognition

Saints News from KTVB.com

As Kellen Moore returned to Boise for the unveiling of his bronze statue outside Boise State's Albertsons Stadium, KTVB had the chance to catch up with the Broncos legend in two different conversations. In the first video, KTVB's Jordan Smith travels to New Orleans for an in-depth sit-down with Moore, looking back at the recruiting process that brought him from Prosser, Washington, to Boise State. SEE MORE>>