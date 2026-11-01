Morning Break: Kellen Moore honored at Boise State, Tyler Shough earns midseason recognition

Saints News from KTVB.com
As Kellen Moore returned to Boise for the unveiling of his bronze statue outside Boise State's Albertsons Stadium, KTVB had the chance to catch up with the Broncos legend in two different conversations. In the first video, KTVB's Jordan Smith travels to New Orleans for an in-depth sit-down with Moore, looking back at the recruiting process that brought him from Prosser, Washington, to Boise State. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
In this week's reacts poll, we asked readers who is their Saints mid-season MVP? 39% of voters said is it Saints QB Tyler Shough who is deserving of the honor. And rightfully so, as Shough is the reason the Saints have remained competitive through seven games. He has completed 183 of 273 passes (67.0%) for 1,721 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, posting a 90.9 passer rating. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.