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Morning Break: Kellen Moore honored at Boise State, Tyler Shough earns midseason recognition

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, November 1

Nov 01, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from KTVB.com

Kellen Moore reflects on Boise State journey, legacy ahead of statue unveiling

As Kellen Moore returned to Boise for the unveiling of his bronze statue outside Boise State's Albertsons Stadium, KTVB had the chance to catch up with the Broncos legend in two different conversations. In the first video, KTVB's Jordan Smith travels to New Orleans for an in-depth sit-down with Moore, looking back at the recruiting process that brought him from Prosser, Washington, to Boise State. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

CSC Reacts Results: Who is the Saints Mid-Season MVP?

In this week's reacts poll, we asked readers who is their Saints mid-season MVP? 39% of voters said is it Saints QB Tyler Shough who is deserving of the honor. And rightfully so, as Shough is the reason the Saints have remained competitive through seven games. He has completed 183 of 273 passes (67.0%) for 1,721 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, posting a 90.9 passer rating. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Louis and Lily | 2026 NFL Week 7 | Saints in Paris

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Audrey CAZALE/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Audrey CAZALE/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
3 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Audrey CAZALE/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
4 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Audrey CAZALE/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
5 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Audrey CAZALE/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
6 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
7 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
8 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
10 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
12 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
13 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
14 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
15 / 15

Check out the best photos of Gumbo's cousins, Louis and Lily, as the new Saints mascots joined fans throughout the week in Paris ahead of the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Audrey CAZALE/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Poplarville vs. Columbia | 2026 Mississippi High School Football Under the Lights

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
1 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
2 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
3 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
4 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
5 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
6 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
7 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
8 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
9 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
10 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
11 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
12 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
13 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
14 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
15 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
16 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
17 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
18 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
19 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
20 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
21 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
22 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
23 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
24 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
25 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
26 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
27 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
28 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
29 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
30 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
31 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
32 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
33 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
34 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
35 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
36 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
37 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
38 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
39 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
40 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
41 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
42 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
43 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
44 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
45 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
46 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
47 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
48 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
49 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
50 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
51 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
52 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
53 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
54 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
55 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
56 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
57 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
58 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
59 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
60 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
61 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
62 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
63 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
64 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.
65 / 65

The Poplarville Hornets host the Columbia Wildcats on Senior Night during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Capital on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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