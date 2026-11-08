New Orleans Saints generate big plays late in victory over Cleveland

"We finished when we needed to finish" said Young, who had a sack, two quarterback hits, a pass defensed, a tackle for loss and four tackles. Young has a team-leading eight sacks, a half-sack ahead of Granderson.

"We had a talk (Saturday) night from legendary (basketball) Coach Avery Johnson. And he talked about over-earning it. I think it was the perfect message for this game — we went into overtime, we had to over-earn it. I think we did that."

But the struggle was real for more than three quarters, as the Saints simultaneously found ways to disrupt their offensive rhythm and to hold Cleveland (5-4) in check.

After Smyth's 48-yard field goal gave New Orleans its 9-6 lead with 5:38 left in regulation, the Browns struck on the next play from scrimmage, a 64-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to KC Concepcion, to take a 13-9 lead.

The teams traded punts, the Saints took possession at their 45-yard line with 1:48 left in regulation, and drove to the Cleveland 2-yard line in five plays — including a 33-yard completion to Chris Olave on first down from the Cleveland 43 — to set up Estime's 2-yard run with 58 seconds left.

But the Browns drove 41 yards in seven plays to set up the tying field goal, a 51-yarder by Andre Szmyt with 8 seconds left, to knot the score at 16-16.

New Orleans won the overtime coin toss, chose to receive, and marched 74 yards in 11 plays to take a 23-16 lead with 4:17 left in overtime. The Saints converted three third-down plays on the drive, including the 15-yard touchdown pass to Johnson.

The euphoria was short-lived; Cleveland went 67 yards in 8 plays to pull to within 23-22, the final 39 yards coming on a catch-and-run by tight end Harold Fannin with 60 seconds left in overtime.

Cleveland elected to go for the two-point conversion and win but Sanders, pressured heavily, threw incomplete. It was New Orleans' second overtime game decided on a two-point conversion — the Saints' failed attempt ended a 31-30 decision against Detroit in the season opener.