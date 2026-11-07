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Morning Break: Saints eye opportunity in NFC South entering Browns matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, November 7

Nov 07, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints vs. Browns | 2026 NFL Week 9 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Newsday.com

Browns and Saints try to stay close to their division leaders as they meet in New Orleans

The Cleveland Browns are two games above .500 but find themselves in third place in the AFC North and seeking a victory to keep pace with first-place Pittsburgh and second-place Cincinnati. New Orleans (2-5) would love to have the same record as Cleveland (5-3), but like the Browns, are just one game out of first place in their division. "You look at the division, and everyone is right there," Saints coach Kellen Moore said this week, referring to the NFC South. "Everything is still alive and in front of us. It's about taking the lessons from the first half, making the necessary adjustments and realizing we've got a great opportunity down the stretch if we take care of our business." SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SI.com

Saints vs. Browns: 3 Things to Know About Cleveland's Defense

The New Orleans Saints will look to get their offense back on track Sunday when they face a Cleveland Browns defense that has experienced its share of ups and downs this season. Despite losing superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland has remained a formidable defensive opponent, especially at generating pressure and creating turnovers. However, the Browns have also struggled to stop the run, giving the New Orleans offense an opportunity to exploit that weakness. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Browns | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns matchups throughout the years.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) leaps past a Cleveland Browns defender during the Saints' 19-14 season-opening victory on September 10, 2006, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) leaps past a Cleveland Browns defender during the Saints' 19-14 season-opening victory on September 10, 2006, in Cleveland.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns on November 17, 2024, at Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns on November 17, 2024, at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) tackles a Cleveland Browns receiver on November 17, 2024, at Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) tackles a Cleveland Browns receiver on November 17, 2024, at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns on November 17, 2024, at Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns on November 17, 2024, at Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) runs for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on November 17, 2024, at Caesars Superdome.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) runs for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on November 17, 2024, at Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defenders tackle a Cleveland Browns ball carrier during the Saints' game on December 24, 2022, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints defenders tackle a Cleveland Browns ball carrier during the Saints' game on December 24, 2022, in Cleveland.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (42) works past a blocker during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen (42) works past a blocker during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022, in Cleveland.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with teammates during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with teammates during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022, in Cleveland.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the Saints' game on December 24, 2022, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the Saints' game on December 24, 2022, in Cleveland.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the Saints' 19-14 season-opening victory on September 10, 2006, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the Saints' 19-14 season-opening victory on September 10, 2006, in Cleveland.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Tyrunn Walker (75) battles a blocker during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints defensive end Tyrunn Walker (75) battles a blocker during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the Saints' game on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the Saints' game on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Ramon Humber (53) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) leap to contest a pass during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Ramon Humber (53) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) leap to contest a pass during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson (29) carries the ball during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson (29) carries the ball during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the quarterback during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.
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New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the quarterback during the Saints' game against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2014, in Cleveland.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints High School Coach of the Week 2026 | Coach Valdez

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
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The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
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The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
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The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
4 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
5 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
6 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
7 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
8 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
9 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
10 / 10

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Gayle Benson supports Fourteens Foundation

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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