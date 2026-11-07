Morning Break: Saints eye opportunity in NFC South entering Browns matchup

Saints News from Newsday.com

The Cleveland Browns are two games above .500 but find themselves in third place in the AFC North and seeking a victory to keep pace with first-place Pittsburgh and second-place Cincinnati. New Orleans (2-5) would love to have the same record as Cleveland (5-3), but like the Browns, are just one game out of first place in their division. "You look at the division, and everyone is right there," Saints coach Kellen Moore said this week, referring to the NFC South. "Everything is still alive and in front of us. It's about taking the lessons from the first half, making the necessary adjustments and realizing we've got a great opportunity down the stretch if we take care of our business." SEE MORE>>