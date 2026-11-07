Morning Break: Saints eye opportunity in NFC South entering Browns matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Newsday.com
The Cleveland Browns are two games above .500 but find themselves in third place in the AFC North and seeking a victory to keep pace with first-place Pittsburgh and second-place Cincinnati. New Orleans (2-5) would love to have the same record as Cleveland (5-3), but like the Browns, are just one game out of first place in their division. "You look at the division, and everyone is right there," Saints coach Kellen Moore said this week, referring to the NFC South. "Everything is still alive and in front of us. It's about taking the lessons from the first half, making the necessary adjustments and realizing we've got a great opportunity down the stretch if we take care of our business." SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
The New Orleans Saints will look to get their offense back on track Sunday when they face a Cleveland Browns defense that has experienced its share of ups and downs this season. Despite losing superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland has remained a formidable defensive opponent, especially at generating pressure and creating turnovers. However, the Browns have also struggled to stop the run, giving the New Orleans offense an opportunity to exploit that weakness. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns matchups throughout the years.
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Valdez of St. Augustine High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Purple Knights earned a major win over Edna Karr this past weekend, snapping the Cougars' 35-game winning streak. St. Augustine will face Archbishop Rummel on Friday, November 6, with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson presented a charitable contribution to the Fourteens Foundation at the United Way Resiliency Center on November 2, 2026. The donation supports victims of the Bourbon Street terrorist attack and their families as the community continues to recover.