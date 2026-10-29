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Morning Break: Gayle Benson reflects on Paris, Chase Young continues to shine

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 29

Oct 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

A letter from New Orleans Saints owner and CEO Gayle Benson

"Football brought us together in Paris, but the memories, friendships and partnerships we built will endure well beyond the game." SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Saints vs. Steelers: Week 7 Game MVP

Another disappointing finish for the New Orleans Saints, but even amid the struggles, one player is showing up consistently. Without his presence in Paris, this game probably would have gotten out of hand quickly. Chase Young is the MVP of this game and, so far, of the season. Young was voted a captain to begin the season, and he is living up to that standard. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WhoDatDish.com

Chase Young's dominant start has him on pace for Saints record book

Chase Young carried over the momentum from last season to this year. One of my biggest questions for Young was how many sacks would he have gotten last year if he was healthy all year long. He set a career high, with 10 sacks in 2026, and he's poised to blow past that this year right to the Saints' record books. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints fans vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
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Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
2 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
3 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
4 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
5 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
6 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
7 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
8 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
9 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.
10 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 25, 2026 at Stade de France.

Christian Verde/Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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