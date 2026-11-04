Morning Break: Saints add Audric Estimé, prepare to honor Hall of Fame inductees

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

The New Orleans Saints made a set of roster moves today, announcing that they have released kicker Daniel Carlson and claimed running back Audric Estime off waivers. Estime is a much-needed addition to a running game that has been virtually nonexistent this season. Coming off their bye week, the Saints are looking to reinvigorate an offense that has struggled to find consistency, and that has to start with establishing the running game, which currently ranks among the worst in the NFL. SEE MORE>>