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Morning Break: Saints add Audric Estimé, prepare to honor Hall of Fame inductees

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, November 4

Nov 04, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints awarded running back Audric Estimé from waivers, terminate K Daniel Carlson

The New Orleans Saints announced that they were awarded running back Audric Estimé off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. In a corresponding move, the Saints terminated the contract of kicker Daniel Carlson. Estimé appeared in one game with the Browns and rushed nine times for 19 yards and one touchdown. He also spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. SEE MORE>>

Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend begins Friday

Saints Hall of Fame alumni induction weekend events are scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, beginning with the induction luncheon Friday. This year's inductees are former running back Mark Ingram II (a two-time Pro Bowler during his Saints tenure from 2011-18 and 2021-22), former left tackle Terron Armstead (a three-time Pro Bowler as a Saint from 2013-21), and Sal La Rock, the winner of the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. The luncheon will begin at noon at Chateau Country Club in Kenner; tickets remain at $75 per person and $750 for a table of 10. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Heavy.com

New Orleans Saints HC Kellen Moore Gives Jordyn Tyson Injury Update

The New Orleans Saints have hope for Jordyn Tyson's debut. They still don't have a confirmed return to practice. That was the gap between ESPN insider Adam Schefter's encouraging report Sunday and coach Kellen Moore's more cautious comments Monday, Nov. 2. Schefter reported that Tyson could play against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8. Moore stopped short of confirming the rookie receiver would even practice Wednesday. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Saints make a set of important roster moves on Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints made a set of roster moves today, announcing that they have released kicker Daniel Carlson and claimed running back Audric Estime off waivers. Estime is a much-needed addition to a running game that has been virtually nonexistent this season. Coming off their bye week, the Saints are looking to reinvigorate an offense that has struggled to find consistency, and that has to start with establishing the running game, which currently ranks among the worst in the NFL. SEE MORE>>

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