Morning Break: Saints assess areas for improvement, Barion Brown makes an impact in Paris

Saints News from NFL.com
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2027 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
The New Orleans Saints struggled in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris, but rookie Barion Brown provided one of the team's few bright spots. Brown made an impact in all phases of the game, showcasing his big-play ability as a receiver while also one special teams. The rookie hauled in all three of his targets for 57 receiving yards, including a 49-yard reception that gave the Saints a much-needed spark. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from APNews.com
The New Orleans Saints and coach Kellen Moore have returned from France, where their latest performance left them looking like a team with a lot of work to do in a short period of time if they want to restore hope of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. "It's self-scout week," Moore said Monday. "Obviously, we're going to evaluate everything." SEE MORE>>