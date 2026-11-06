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Morning Break: Jordyn Tyson encouraged by recovery, Charlie Smyth ready for opportunity

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, November 6

Nov 06, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Charlie Smyth's patience and improvement result in another chance for New Orleans Saints kicker

Charlie Smyth isn't fazed by having to work while waiting for his turn. It has been that way since the native of Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 after creating a lane to the league via the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. SEE MORE>>

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints WR Jordyn Tyson explains why he feels ‘more explosive’ coming off hamstring injury

As he was diagnosed with yet another hamstring injury nearly three months ago, Jordyn Tyson tried to stay "level-headed." This wasn't how the New Orleans Saints rookie wanted to begin his career. But at least he was comforted knowing his latest ailment was different from the same type of hamstring injury that bothered him in his final collegiate season and lingered in the lead-up to the NFL draft. "It was a contact injury," said Tyson, who got hurt in an Aug. 13 practice. "It's not like I was running and I just pulled it. (The) guy pushed me very, very hard — a big dude at that — and kind of just went down on the sidelines. I feel like a lot of people with a hamstring would do the same thing, but it was cool. SEE MORE>>

Saints’ Cesar Ruiz lost his father. Now a dad, he’s using his voice to prevent similar accidents.

Earlier this year, only a couple days into New Orleans Saints training camp, offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz got the call he was waiting for. It was his wife, Kelli, and she was letting him know it was time to get on a plane and meet her at the hospital — doctors were going to induce her labor. Ruiz was excused by the team so he could book a ticket to Dallas and make it to the hospital in time to see his son, Caiden, born. "It's easily the greatest experience a man can (have), being there for my wife, just seeing my son," Ruiz said. "Anybody, any father knows, it's by far the greatest experience. That feeling you have, there's nothing else that can replicate it." SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SI.com

Irishman Smyth Returns to Active Roster, Just Thrilled to Be Kicking for the Saints Again

The Saints parted ways with veteran kicker Daniel Carlson this week and are calling up Irishman Charlie Smyth from the practice squad to take his place. Smyth kicked for the Saints last season. In his six games, he hit 12-of-the-16 field goals he tried, a 75% rate. His longest was a 57-yarder. He made all 13-extra points he attempted. SEE MORE>>

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