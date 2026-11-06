Morning Break: Jordyn Tyson encouraged by recovery, Charlie Smyth ready for opportunity

Saints News from Nola.com

As he was diagnosed with yet another hamstring injury nearly three months ago, Jordyn Tyson tried to stay "level-headed." This wasn't how the New Orleans Saints rookie wanted to begin his career. But at least he was comforted knowing his latest ailment was different from the same type of hamstring injury that bothered him in his final collegiate season and lingered in the lead-up to the NFL draft. "It was a contact injury," said Tyson, who got hurt in an Aug. 13 practice. "It's not like I was running and I just pulled it. (The) guy pushed me very, very hard — a big dude at that — and kind of just went down on the sidelines. I feel like a lot of people with a hamstring would do the same thing, but it was cool. SEE MORE>>