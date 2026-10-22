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Morning Break: Saints begin practice in France, Martin Emerson Jr. earns NFC honors

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 22

Oct 22, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Executive Vice President/GM Mickey Loomis sees path to success for New Orleans Saints

Versailles – The outcomes haven't often enough been what the New Orleans Saints have wanted this season in an outcome-based business, but Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said he feels the Saints are capable of getting there. "I like the direction we're going," Loomis said Wednesday, as the Saints (2-4) held their first practice at Municipal Stadium Montbauron in Versailles in preparation for Sunday's game against the Steelers (4-2) at Stade de France in Paris. SEE MORE>>

Game Preview: Steelers vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 7

The New Orleans Saints face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. CT. SEE MORE>>

Steelers vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 10/25/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>

Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced today that New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has been named the Week Six NFC Defensive Player of the Week, the first conference weekly honor for a Saints player in 2026 and the second consecutive season a Saint has received the weekly defensive honor. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints’ player named NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week after win over Giants

The New Orleans Saints beat the New York Giants for a second straight season on Sunday. And just like last year, a Saints' player was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week after beating the Giants. Cornerback Martin Emerson received the honor after recording two second half interceptions, seven tackles and two passes defensed in the 34-27 victory at MetLife Stadium. SEE MORE>>

Kicker Daniel Carlson did not travel with the Saints to Paris. He has a great reason.

Kicker Daniel Carlson did not make the flight from New York to Paris with the rest of his teammates, but he had a good reason. The New Orleans Saints kicker and his wife, Katherine, were expecting the arrival of a baby. "He's still in the States," coach Kellen Moore said. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Stade de France preparations | Saints in Paris

Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Check out preparations at Stade de France ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

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All-Access Photos: Saints practice 10/21/26

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
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Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
52 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
53 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
54 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
55 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
56 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
57 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
58 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
59 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
60 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
61 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
62 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
63 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
64 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
65 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
66 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
67 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
68 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
69 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.
70 / 70

Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 at Stade de Montbauron ahead of their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season in Paris, France.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints attend PSG vs. Barcelona Champions League match | Saints in Paris

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
1 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
2 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
3 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
4 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
5 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
6 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
7 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
8 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
9 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
10 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
11 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
13 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
14 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid, center Erik McCoy and edge Chase Young attended the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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