Morning Break: Saints begin practice in France, Martin Emerson Jr. earns NFC honors

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Versailles – The outcomes haven't often enough been what the New Orleans Saints have wanted this season in an outcome-based business, but Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said he feels the Saints are capable of getting there. "I like the direction we're going," Loomis said Wednesday, as the Saints (2-4) held their first practice at Municipal Stadium Montbauron in Versailles in preparation for Sunday's game against the Steelers (4-2) at Stade de France in Paris. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. CT. SEE MORE>>

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>