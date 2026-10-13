Morning Break: Saints look to turn things around entering Week 6

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Unfortunately, the New Orleans Saints fell to 1-4 after Sunday's loss to Minnesota in the Caesars Superdome, the third loss in their three-game homestand. Fortunately, perhaps — though not preferable — they've recently been down this road. New Orleans was 1-4 last season, the first under second-year coach Kellen Moore, losing its first four games before finding victory lane, then dropped four more before winning five of the final eight to finish 6-11. SEE MORE>>