Morning Break: Saints look to turn things around entering Week 6

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Unfortunately, the New Orleans Saints fell to 1-4 after Sunday's loss to Minnesota in the Caesars Superdome, the third loss in their three-game homestand. Fortunately, perhaps — though not preferable — they've recently been down this road. New Orleans was 1-4 last season, the first under second-year coach Kellen Moore, losing its first four games before finding victory lane, then dropped four more before winning five of the final eight to finish 6-11. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
It appears Jordyn Tyson's NFL debut will not be happening until Week 7 at the earliest — and perhaps later than that. Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, has spent the first five weeks of the NFL season on injured reserve, and when asked if the team was planning to open his practice window this week, New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore said, "not right now." SEE MORE>>
The best player in New Orleans Saints history officially landed in a place of honor Sunday, when New Orleans officially inducted quarterback Drew Brees into their ring of honor during the halftime break of its game with the Minnesota Vikings. Brees, who was enshrined as a first-ballot Hall of Famer earlier this fall, wore his gold Hall of Fame jacket and stood next to his Hall of Fame bust during the ceremony. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos as Hall of Famer Drew Brees is inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.