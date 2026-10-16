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Morning Break: Saints offense prepares for pressure ahead of Giants matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 16

Oct 16, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Morning-Break-10-16-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints offense expects continued blitzing from opponents

The subterfuge will exist in the "how" and the "how often," not in the "what." Because the New Orleans Saints offense knows exactly what the "what" is. Blitzes. Entering Sunday's game against the Giants (3-1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has been sacked 13 times and hit 39 times, numbers that can largely be linked to his eight turnovers this season (five interceptions, three lost fumbles). SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints united on disappointment of slow start

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints backed the statements made by team owner Gayle Benson a day earlier. The Saints (1-4) have lost three straight entering Sunday's game against the Giants (3-1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. All three were in the Caesars Superdome, where New Orleans was hoping to build off the momentum created by a road win in Baltimore and ride the emotions surrounding the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome reopening following Hurricane Katrina, and the induction of quarterback Drew Brees into the Ring of Honor. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Kellen Moore responds to criticism from Saints owner: 'We all want better results'

Kellen Moore and the Saints find their seats warmer than usual after owner Gayle Benson delivered a notably critical assessment this week of where the club stands after a 1-4 start. On its surface, it sure seemed like Benson was putting her employees on notice. Coach Kellen Moore took the comments in stride Wednesday, telling reporters Benson didn't say anything he, his staff and his players didn't already know. "Mrs. B's great," Moore said, via The Associated Press. "We all want better results, and that's how this business is. "We're all shooting for the same goals and aspirations. It's about getting there together, collectively. And so that's the focus of our group." SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints add a RB to the practice squad who had a big game against them in the preseason

After clearing up two spots on their practice squad Tuesday by terminating the contracts of wide receiver Trey Palmer and running back Ulysses Bentley, the New Orleans Saints filled one back with the signing of running back Jarquez Hunter. The Los Angeles Rams selected Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 draft out of Auburn, then traded him to the Miami Dolphins just before the start of this season. Miami waived Hunter before he ever played a snap for them. New Orleans got a good look at Hunter this preseason when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, when Hunter rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against them in the preseason. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints defense vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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