Morning Break: Saints offense prepares for pressure ahead of Giants matchup

Saints News from NFL.com

Kellen Moore and the Saints find their seats warmer than usual after owner Gayle Benson delivered a notably critical assessment this week of where the club stands after a 1-4 start. On its surface, it sure seemed like Benson was putting her employees on notice. Coach Kellen Moore took the comments in stride Wednesday, telling reporters Benson didn't say anything he, his staff and his players didn't already know. "Mrs. B's great," Moore said, via The Associated Press. "We all want better results, and that's how this business is. "We're all shooting for the same goals and aspirations. It's about getting there together, collectively. And so that's the focus of our group." SEE MORE>>