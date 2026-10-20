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Morning Break: Saints arrive in Paris, build on victory over Giants

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, October 20

Oct 20, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints aware, prepared to deal with Paris unrest

The New Orleans Saints are ready to take all necessary precautions while visiting Paris this week, as they prepare for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh at Stade de France. Student-led protests, sometimes destructive, have dominated the news cycle in the city for weeks as it prepares to host its first NFL game, between the Saints (2-4) and Steelers (4-2). The Saints arrived Monday morning, on a direct flight following a 34-27 victory over the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints turn middle eight into great eight in victory over Giants

Kellen Moore on Monday continued to laud the New Orleans Saints' "middle eight" from Sunday – the last four minutes before halftime and the first four of the third quarter — of the win against the Giants. But in reality, Sunday's middle eight lasted significantly longer — from 2:27 remaining in the first half until 11:31 remained in the fourth quarter — almost 21 minutes of game clock, more than 2.5 middle eights. It was New Orleans' best stretch of football this season and the foundation of a 34-27 victory that allowed the Saints (2-4) to end a three-game losing streak entering Sunday's game against Pittsburgh (4-2) at Stade de France in Paris. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Jeff Duncan: Saints get much-needed win, head to France on high note

You never know when a game — or a season — might turn. In the New Orleans Saints' 34-27 win Sunday over the New York Giants, it turned in the blink of an eye and the swipe of an arm by Isaiah Stalbird on a routine and seemingly innocuous kickoff return in the final minutes before halftime. In an instant and the amount of time it took for Oscar Delp to recover the fumble, the Saints went from downtrodden to uplifted. The takeaway ignited their sideline and triggered a run of 34 unanswered points that buried the Giants and carried the Saints to just their second win of the season, snapping a three-game losing streak and buoying morale as the club prepared to travel across the Atlantic for a much ballyhooed first-ever game in Paris. SEE MORE>>

Saints owner Gayle Benson wanted more urgency. She got it from linebacker Isaiah Stalbird.

It mattered little to Isaiah Stalbird that a blocker met him immediately as the ball landed in the arms of New York Giants returner Charlie Jones. From 35 yards out, the New Orleans Saints linebacker just started running. And Jack Kelly, the Giants linebacker tasked with stopping Stalbird, couldn't do jack. After five yards, Stalbird easily shed the pesky blocker. And with Jones in sight, Stalbird crashed in with the urgency owner Gayle Benson had desperately wanted to see. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Watch Party at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris | Saints at Giants | 2026 NFL Week 6

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
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The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
2 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
3 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
4 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
5 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
6 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
7 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
8 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
9 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
10 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
11 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
12 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
13 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
14 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
15 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
16 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
17 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
18 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
19 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
20 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
21 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
22 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
23 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
24 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.
25 / 25

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Rosie's Smokehouse BBQ in Paris, France.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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