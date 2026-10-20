Morning Break: Saints arrive in Paris, build on victory over Giants

Saints News from Nola.com

You never know when a game — or a season — might turn. In the New Orleans Saints' 34-27 win Sunday over the New York Giants, it turned in the blink of an eye and the swipe of an arm by Isaiah Stalbird on a routine and seemingly innocuous kickoff return in the final minutes before halftime. In an instant and the amount of time it took for Oscar Delp to recover the fumble, the Saints went from downtrodden to uplifted. The takeaway ignited their sideline and triggered a run of 34 unanswered points that buried the Giants and carried the Saints to just their second win of the season, snapping a three-game losing streak and buoying morale as the club prepared to travel across the Atlantic for a much ballyhooed first-ever game in Paris. SEE MORE>>