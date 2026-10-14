Morning Break: Saints stay active in the community, make roster moves

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has re-signed CB Decamerion Richardson (pronounced De-cam-ree-ON), terminated the contract of LS Cal Adomitis, waived CB Jayden Price and WR Brock Rechsteiner (was on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner) and terminated the practice squad contracts of RB Ulysses Bentley and WR Trey Palmer. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WDSU.com
A New Orleans Saints player helped teach a life-saving skill to middle school students in Jefferson Parish. Saints safety Justin Reid visited Joseph Moscana Middle School Tuesday to teach students CPR ahead of World Restart a Heart Day. The partnership with the American Heart Association aims to provide young people with the skills to respond during a cardiac emergency. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
With about six minutes remaining in the second quarter of their eventual 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the New Orleans Saints executed a planned rotation at left tackle. Asim Richards, who has been filling in for the injured Kelvin Banks, went to the sideline in place of Mason Murphy. New Orleans ran one series with Murphy on the field, going three and out, and then stuck with Richards for the remainder of the game. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.