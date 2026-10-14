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Morning Break: Saints stay active in the community, make roster moves

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, October 14

Oct 14, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has re-signed CB Decamerion Richardson (pronounced De-cam-ree-ON), terminated the contract of LS Cal Adomitis, waived CB Jayden Price and WR Brock Rechsteiner (was on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner) and terminated the practice squad contracts of RB Ulysses Bentley and WR Trey Palmer. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WDSU.com

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid teaches students CPR

A New Orleans Saints player helped teach a life-saving skill to middle school students in Jefferson Parish. Saints safety Justin Reid visited Joseph Moscana Middle School Tuesday to teach students CPR ahead of World Restart a Heart Day. The partnership with the American Heart Association aims to provide young people with the skills to respond during a cardiac emergency. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Why did the Saints switch out their left tackle for one series against the Vikings?

With about six minutes remaining in the second quarter of their eventual 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the New Orleans Saints executed a planned rotation at left tackle. Asim Richards, who has been filling in for the injured Kelvin Banks, went to the sideline in place of Mason Murphy. New Orleans ran one series with Murphy on the field, going three and out, and then stuck with Richards for the remainder of the game. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Cameron Jordan hosts 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' dinner 2026

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
2 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
3 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
4 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
5 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
24 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
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New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
26 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
27 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
28 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
29 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
30 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
31 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
32 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
33 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
34 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.
35 / 35

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan hosted his third annual 'An Evening with Cam Jordan' event at Generations Hall on Monday, October 12, 2026. Saints teammates joined fans for a night of food, fun, and giving back to the New Orleans community through the Cam Jordan Foundation.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints join Ochsner, Entergy in Joint Day of Service at Second Harvest Food Bank

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
2 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
3 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
4 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
5 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
6 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
7 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
8 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
9 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
10 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
11 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
12 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
13 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
14 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
15 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
16 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
17 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
18 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
19 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
21 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
22 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
23 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
24 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
25 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
26 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
27 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
28 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
29 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
30 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
31 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
32 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
33 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
34 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
35 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
36 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
37 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
38 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
39 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
40 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
41 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
42 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
43 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
44 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
45 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
46 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
47 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
48 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
49 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
50 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Cam Jordan visits Youth Empowerment Project

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
1 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Cam-Jordan-YEP-visit-100926-18
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Gallery-Saints-Cam-Jordan-YEP-visit-100926-17
3 / 12
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
4 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
5 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
6 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
7 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
8 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
9 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
10 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
11 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.
12 / 12

New Orleans Saints EDGE Cam Jordan joined Youth Empowerment Project for an afternoon of lunch and games on October 9, 2026.

Liliana Mazawey/New Orleans Saints
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