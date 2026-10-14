Morning Break: Saints stay active in the community, make roster moves

Saints News from Nola.com

With about six minutes remaining in the second quarter of their eventual 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the New Orleans Saints executed a planned rotation at left tackle. Asim Richards, who has been filling in for the injured Kelvin Banks, went to the sideline in place of Mason Murphy. New Orleans ran one series with Murphy on the field, going three and out, and then stuck with Richards for the remainder of the game. SEE MORE>>