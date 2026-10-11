Morning Break: Saints prepare to face Vikings at Caesars Superdome

Saints News from SaintsWire.USAtoday.com

Most expected a significant improvement from the New Orleans Saints offense in the second year under head coach Kellen Moore. After a fantastic rookie season by 2025 second round choice Tyler Shough, the Saints spent the offseason surrounding their quarterback with additional weapons. That improvement is certainly been evident in the passing attack, but the running game continues to be nonexistent. As we move past the first quarter of the 2026 season, here's where this offense ranks. SEE MORE>>