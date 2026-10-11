Morning Break: Saints prepare to face Vikings at Caesars Superdome

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints have activated linebacker Jaylan Ford and safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. from Injured Reserve, elevated (standard) tackle Easton Kilty and wide receiver Cedric Tillman to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and waived wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and cornerback Decamerion Richardson. SEE MORE>>
Whatever the preferred method for remedying an NFL hangover — extra sleep, extra weights, extra film — the New Orleans Saints have had ample time to utilize theirs following a humbling loss to Atlanta on Monday night. Defensive end Chase Young said that while the Saints, 1-3 entering Sunday's game against Minnesota (4-0) in the Caesars Superdome, got back to work and quickly turned their attention to the undefeated Vikings, there remained a sour taste that only can be sweetened by a successful Sunday. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USAtoday.com
Most expected a significant improvement from the New Orleans Saints offense in the second year under head coach Kellen Moore. After a fantastic rookie season by 2025 second round choice Tyler Shough, the Saints spent the offseason surrounding their quarterback with additional weapons. That improvement is certainly been evident in the passing attack, but the running game continues to be nonexistent. As we move past the first quarter of the 2026 season, here's where this offense ranks. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason hosted the 14th annual Gleason Gras, an evening of live music, auctions, and great New Orleans food at Generations Hall in New Orleans on Friday, October 9, 2026. The event is held to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation's mission to improve life for people living with ALS.
The Loyd Star Hornets celebrate Homecoming as they host the Wesson Cobras during the Mississippi Under the Lights High School Football game presented by Venture Global on Friday, October 9, 2026.