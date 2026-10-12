Morning Break: Saints celebrate Drew Brees' Ring of Honor induction, reflect on Vikings game

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints insist that the ingredients are available. But combining them to create a satisfying result has been a frustratingly elusive endeavor, the latest attempt being a 23-13 loss to Minnesota on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. The Saints (1-4) lost their third consecutive game, all in the Superdome, as they searched and again failed to find any sustained mix of consistency and execution against the Vikings (5-0). SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints dropped their third consecutive home game Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, falling to the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings 23-13. Minnesota is 5-0 and in first place in the NFC North. The Saints dropped to 1-4. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 16 of 25 for 96 yards with two interceptions. Running back Kendre Miller had 30 yards on 10 carries. It was a tough game offensively as the Saints finished with just 142 yards. New Orleans also was penalized six times for 41 yards. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WWLtv.com
"Your love, your loyalty, your courage, your sacrifice, your commitment," the recording said. "I love you, New Orleans. You will always have my heart." The Hall of Famer then took to the stage in his HOF gold jacket to accept his ring of honor and deliver a heartfelt speech to fans. "I will always love the Who Dat Nation. This has always been about you," Brees said before pumping his fist into the air and shouting "Who Dat." SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.