Morning Break: Saints celebrate Drew Brees' Ring of Honor induction, reflect on Vikings game

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"Your love, your loyalty, your courage, your sacrifice, your commitment," the recording said. "I love you, New Orleans. You will always have my heart." The Hall of Famer then took to the stage in his HOF gold jacket to accept his ring of honor and deliver a heartfelt speech to fans. "I will always love the Who Dat Nation. This has always been about you," Brees said before pumping his fist into the air and shouting "Who Dat." SEE MORE>>