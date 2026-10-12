 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Saints celebrate Drew Brees' Ring of Honor induction, reflect on Vikings game

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, October 12

Oct 12, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-Brees-10-12-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints search for victory remains elusive

The New Orleans Saints insist that the ingredients are available. But combining them to create a satisfying result has been a frustratingly elusive endeavor, the latest attempt being a 23-13 loss to Minnesota on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. The Saints (1-4) lost their third consecutive game, all in the Superdome, as they searched and again failed to find any sustained mix of consistency and execution against the Vikings (5-0). SEE MORE>>

Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 23, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2026 NFL Week 5

The New Orleans Saints dropped their third consecutive home game Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, falling to the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings 23-13. Minnesota is 5-0 and in first place in the NFC North. The Saints dropped to 1-4. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 16 of 25 for 96 yards with two interceptions. Running back Kendre Miller had 30 yards on 10 carries. It was a tough game offensively as the Saints finished with just 142 yards. New Orleans also was penalized six times for 41 yards. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WWLtv.com

'I love you, New Orleans': Drew Brees becomes 9th Saints Ring of Honor recipient

"Your love, your loyalty, your courage, your sacrifice, your commitment," the recording said. "I love you, New Orleans. You will always have my heart." The Hall of Famer then took to the stage in his HOF gold jacket to accept his ring of honor and deliver a heartfelt speech to fans. "I will always love the Who Dat Nation. This has always been about you," Brees said before pumping his fist into the air and shouting "Who Dat." SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
1 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
27 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
28 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
29 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
30 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
31 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
32 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
33 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
34 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
35 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
36 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
37 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
38 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
39 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
40 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
41 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
42 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
43 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
44 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
45 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
46 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
47 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
48 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
49 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
50 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
51 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
52 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
53 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
54 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
55 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
56 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
57 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
58 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
59 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
60 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
61 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
62 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
63 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
64 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
65 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
66 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
67 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
68 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
69 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
70 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
71 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
72 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
73 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
74 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
75 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
76 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
77 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
78 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
79 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
80 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
81 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
82 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
83 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
84 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
85 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
86 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
87 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
88 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
89 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
90 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
91 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
92 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
93 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
94 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
95 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
96 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
97 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
98 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
99 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
100 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
101 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
102 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
103 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
104 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
105 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
106 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
107 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
108 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
109 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
110 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
111 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
112 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
113 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
114 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
115 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
116 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
117 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
118 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
119 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
120 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
121 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
122 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
123 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
124 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
125 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
126 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
127 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
128 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
129 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
130 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
131 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
132 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
133 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
134 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
135 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
136 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
137 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
138 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
139 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
141 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
142 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
143 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
144 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
145 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
146 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
147 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
148 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
149 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
150 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
151 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
152 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
153 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
154 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
155 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
156 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
157 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
158 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
159 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
160 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
161 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
162 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
163 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
164 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
165 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
166 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
167 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
168 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
169 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
170 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
171 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
172 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
173 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
174 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
175 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
176 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
177 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
178 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
179 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
180 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
181 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
182 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
183 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
184 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
185 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
186 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
187 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
188 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
189 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
190 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
191 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
192 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
193 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
194 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
195 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
196 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
197 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
198 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
199 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
200 / 200

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL Season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Fans | Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
4 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
5 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
6 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
7 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
8 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
11 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
13 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
14 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
15 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
16 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
17 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
19 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
20 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
21 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
22 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
23 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
24 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
25 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
26 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
27 / 27

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
1 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
2 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
3 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
4 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
5 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
6 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
7 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
8 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
9 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
10 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
11 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
12 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
13 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
14 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
15 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
16 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
17 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
18 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
19 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
20 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
21 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
22 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
23 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
24 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
25 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
26 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
27 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
28 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
29 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
30 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
31 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
32 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
33 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
34 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
35 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
36 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
37 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
38 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
39 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
40 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
41 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
42 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
43 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
44 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
45 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
46 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
47 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
48 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
49 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
50 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
51 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
52 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
53 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
54 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
55 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
56 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
57 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
58 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
59 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
60 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
61 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
62 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
63 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
64 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
65 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
66 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
67 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
68 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
69 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
70 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
71 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
72 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
73 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
74 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
75 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
76 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
77 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
78 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
79 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
80 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
81 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
82 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
83 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
84 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
85 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
86 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
87 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
88 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.
89 / 89

New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 5 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
1 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
27 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
28 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
29 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
30 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
31 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
32 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
33 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
34 / 34

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Saints prepare to face Vikings at Caesars Superdome

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, October 11

news

Morning Break: Chris Olave set to play Sunday as Saints host Vikings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, October 10

news

Morning Break: Saints continue preparations for Week 5 matchup against Vikings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 9

news

Morning Break: Chris Olave stands out as Saints look ahead to Vikings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 8

news

Morning Break: Steve Gleason leads Monday night Who Dat chant, Saints turn to Vikings matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, October 7

news

Morning Break: Saints reflect on Monday night matchup, Alvin Kamara climbs career touchdown ranks

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, October 6

news

Morning Break: Saints celebrate 20 years of Domecoming, host Falcons on Monday Night Football

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, October 5

news

Morning Break: Next man up as Saints deal with injuries at linebacker position for matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, October 4

news

Morning Break: Saints working to clean up turnovers ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, October 3

news

Morning Break: Saints adjust backfield ahead of Monday night matchup with Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 2

news

Morning Break: Saints offense in the spotlight as Week 4 preparations continue

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 1

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising