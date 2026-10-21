Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced today that New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has been named the Week Six NFC Defensive Player of the Week, the first conference weekly honor for a Saints player in 2026 and the second consecutive season a Saint has received the weekly defensive honor.
Emerson, 6-2, 201, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round (67th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He played a pivotal role in the Saints' 34-27 win at the New York Giants on Sunday, recording two interceptions for the second time in his career and accounting for two of the team's season-high four takeaways across defense and special teams.
The Pensacola, Fla., native halted drives in Saints territory in the third and fourth quarters, intercepting passes from both Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy. Emerson finished with seven solo tackles and four pass breakups, matching career highs in both categories, along with 19 combined return yards on his two interceptions.
In 2026, Emerson has played in five contests and posted 13 tackles (11 solo), two interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. In five NFL seasons with the Browns (2022-25) and Saints (2026), he has played in 55 games with 33 starts, recording 217 tackles (170 solo), six stops for a loss, one sack, six interceptions, 38 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.