Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Emerson, 6-2, 201, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round (67th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He played a pivotal role in the Saints' 34-27 win at the New York Giants on Sunday, recording two interceptions for the second time in his career and accounting for two of the team's season-high four takeaways across defense and special teams.

The Pensacola, Fla., native halted drives in Saints territory in the third and fourth quarters, intercepting passes from both Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy. Emerson finished with seven solo tackles and four pass breakups, matching career highs in both categories, along with 19 combined return yards on his two interceptions.