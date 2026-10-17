Morning Break: Saints prepare to face Giants, Chris Olave returns to practice

Saints News from Nola.com

Chris Olave returned to the practice field Sunday, but he still carries an injury designation ahead of the New Orleans Saints Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Olave is officially questionable for the contest after missing a pair of practices this week with an illness. He was limited in Friday's practice. "Any time you come off a sickness, you've just got to get back into things," coach Kellen Moore said. "I thought he did some good things out there." SEE MORE>>