Morning Break: Saints prepare to face Giants, Chris Olave returns to practice

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The offensive fall-off hasn't yet materialized for the New York Giants with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston running the show. In Winston's first action this season, as an in-game injury replacement for Giants starter Jaxson Dart, he completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and an interception in a loss to the Rams. And in the next game, his first start since Week 12 last season, he posted a modest line (14-of-22 for 118 yards) in a victory against Tennessee. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Chris Olave returned to the practice field Sunday, but he still carries an injury designation ahead of the New Orleans Saints Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Olave is officially questionable for the contest after missing a pair of practices this week with an illness. He was limited in Friday's practice. "Any time you come off a sickness, you've just got to get back into things," coach Kellen Moore said. "I thought he did some good things out there." SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants matchups throughout the years.
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.