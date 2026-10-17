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Morning Break: Saints prepare to face Giants, Chris Olave returns to practice

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, October 17

Oct 17, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston helping to energize the Giants

The offensive fall-off hasn't yet materialized for the New York Giants with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston running the show. In Winston's first action this season, as an in-game injury replacement for Giants starter Jaxson Dart, he completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and an interception in a loss to the Rams. And in the next game, his first start since Week 12 last season, he posted a modest line (14-of-22 for 118 yards) in a victory against Tennessee. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints ruled out a pair of defenders vs. Giants, but Chris Olave returned to practice

Chris Olave returned to the practice field Sunday, but he still carries an injury designation ahead of the New Orleans Saints Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Olave is officially questionable for the contest after missing a pair of practices this week with an illness. He was limited in Friday's practice. "Any time you come off a sickness, you've just got to get back into things," coach Kellen Moore said. "I thought he did some good things out there." SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Romig family inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation's Hall of Fame

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

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New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
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The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
2 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
3 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
4 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
5 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
6 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
7 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
8 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
9 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
10 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
11 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
12 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
13 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
14 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
15 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
16 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
17 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
18 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
19 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
20 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
21 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
22 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
23 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
24 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
25 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
26 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
27 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
28 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
29 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
30 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
31 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
32 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
33 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
34 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
35 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
36 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
37 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
38 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
39 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
40 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
41 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
42 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
43 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
44 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.
45 / 45

The First Family of New Orleans Sports, the Romigs, was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Hall of Fame during an honors luncheon at the Caesars Superdome on October 15, 2026, where former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was also honored with the Legacy Award.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Giants | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants matchups throughout the years.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) catches a touchdown pass against the New York Giants at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 1, 2015. New Orleans won 52–49.
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Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) catches a touchdown pass against the New York Giants at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 1, 2015. New Orleans won 52–49.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints wide receiver Lance Moore (16) carries the ball against the New York Giants at the Louisiana Superdome on October 18, 2009. New Orleans won 48–27 to improve to 5–0.
2 / 15

Saints wide receiver Lance Moore (16) carries the ball against the New York Giants at the Louisiana Superdome on October 18, 2009. New Orleans won 48–27 to improve to 5–0.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs with the ball against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 5, 2025. New Orleans won 26–14.
3 / 15

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs with the ball against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 5, 2025. New Orleans won 26–14.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) scores on an 87-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter during the NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in New Orleans.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) scores on an 87-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter during the NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Chuck Muncie (42) breaks a tackle by New York Giants safety Beasley Reece and heads for the endzone to score a touchdown in the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Sept. 30, 1979.
5 / 15

New Orleans Saints running back Chuck Muncie (42) breaks a tackle by New York Giants safety Beasley Reece and heads for the endzone to score a touchdown in the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Sept. 30, 1979.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass during New Orleans' 33–18 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018.
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Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass during New Orleans' 33–18 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints defensive tackle Brian Young (66) pursues the ball carrier during New Orleans' relocated home game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on September 19, 2005.
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Saints defensive tackle Brian Young (66) pursues the ball carrier during New Orleans' relocated home game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on September 19, 2005.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints defenders battle the New York Giants at the line of scrimmage during New Orleans' 49–24 win over the New York Giants at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 28, 2011.
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Saints defenders battle the New York Giants at the line of scrimmage during New Orleans' 49–24 win over the New York Giants at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 28, 2011.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs past a defender during New Orleans' 49–24 win over the New York Giants at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 28, 2011.
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Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs past a defender during New Orleans' 49–24 win over the New York Giants at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 28, 2011.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
10 / 15

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs with the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2016.
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Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs with the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2016.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) rushes the passer against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 5, 2025. New Orleans won 26–14.
12 / 15

Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) rushes the passer against the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 5, 2025. New Orleans won 26–14.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints wide receiver Joe Morgan (13) makes a catch against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 9, 2012. New York won 52–27.
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Saints wide receiver Joe Morgan (13) makes a catch against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 9, 2012. New York won 52–27.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks during New Orleans' 30–7 win over the Giants at Giants Stadium on December 24, 2006. The Saints had clinched the NFC South title the previous week.
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Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks during New Orleans' 30–7 win over the Giants at Giants Stadium on December 24, 2006. The Saints had clinched the NFC South title the previous week.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints kicker Kai Forbath (5) kicks off against the New York Giants on November 1, 2015. New Orleans won 52–49.
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Saints kicker Kai Forbath (5) kicks off against the New York Giants on November 1, 2015. New Orleans won 52–49.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Best of Saints fans vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints High School Coach of the Week 2026 | Coach Sanders

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.
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The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.
2 / 5

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.
3 / 5

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.
4 / 5

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.
5 / 5

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Robert Sanders of Northshore High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Panthers have had a 6-0 start to the season and are set to face Hammond on Friday, October 16.

John Baumann/New Orleans Saints
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