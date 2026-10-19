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Morning Break: Saints earn road win over Giants, Alvin Kamara reaches career milestone

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, October 19

Oct 19, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints rally, withstand furious comeback in road victory over Giants

East Rutherford, N.J. – It took most of the first half for the New Orleans Saints to find some of what they've been looking for a good portion of this season, but when they found it, they knew precisely what to do with it against the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And fortunately for the Saints (2-4), they had just enough of it to outlast New York in a 34-27 victory that ended New Orleans' three-game losing streak, made a Herculean comeback stand and prevented what would have been a sizeable collapse. SEE MORE>>

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27 | 2026 NFL Week 6

The New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday, building a 24-point lead before holding off a late New York Giants rally for a 34-27 road win at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints are now 2-4 and the Giants dropped to 3-2-1. SEE MORE>>

Alvin Kamara becomes sixth player in NFL history to record 5,000 yards rushing and receiving

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara became only the sixth player in NFL history to record 5,000+ rushing and receiving yards with a 31-yard touchdown catch during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Kamara joins Pro Football Hall of Fame backs Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, Marcus Allen as well as Christian McCaffrey and Tiki Barber as the only player to surpass those marks. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WGNO.com

New Orleans scores 34 straight to beat NY Giants

Tyler Shough threw touchdown passes to Bryce Lance, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave and ran for a score, Isaiah Stalbird forced a fumble on a kick return and the New Orleans Saints scored 34 consecutive points, holding on to defeat the New York Giants 34-27 on Sunday and end their three game-losing streak. The Saints (2-4) trailed 10-0 with 90 seconds left in the first half. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WDSU.com

Saints escape New York with wild win over Giants, New Orleans snaps 3-game losing streak

Team owner Gayle Benson's pointed comments earlier this week motived her struggling football team. In what was a wild game that saw bulk scoring from both teams, the Saints hold off the New York Giants and win 34-27.  The Black & Gold are now 2-4 overall. The Giants are 3-2-1. Down 10-0 the Saints rattled off 34-consecutvie points and led 34-10 in the 4th quarter. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs. Giants | 2026 NFL Week 6

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

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New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
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Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Watch Party at Abita New Orleans presented by Bud Light | Saints at Giants | 2026 NFL Week 6

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
1 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
2 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
3 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
4 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
5 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
6 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
7 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
8 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
9 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
10 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
11 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
12 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
13 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
14 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
15 / 15

The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2026 at Abita New Orleans. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Fans | Saints at Giants | 2026 NFL Week 6

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Game Action | Saints at Giants | 2026 NFL Week 6

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Pregame | Saints at Giants | 2026 NFL Week 6

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
12 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
13 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
14 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
15 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
16 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
17 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
18 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
19 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
20 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
21 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
22 / 38

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
23 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
24 / 38

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
25 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
26 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
27 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
28 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
29 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
30 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
31 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
32 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
33 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
34 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
35 / 38

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
36 / 38

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
37 / 38

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.
38 / 38

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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