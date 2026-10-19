Morning Break: Saints earn road win over Giants, Alvin Kamara reaches career milestone

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

East Rutherford, N.J. – It took most of the first half for the New Orleans Saints to find some of what they've been looking for a good portion of this season, but when they found it, they knew precisely what to do with it against the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And fortunately for the Saints (2-4), they had just enough of it to outlast New York in a 34-27 victory that ended New Orleans' three-game losing streak, made a Herculean comeback stand and prevented what would have been a sizeable collapse. SEE MORE>>