Morning Break: Saints announce PSG partnership, edge rushers in focus ahead of Steelers matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints and Paris Saint-Germain announce partnership ahead of NFL's first regular season game in France
The New Orleans Saints today announced a partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), bringing together two iconic organizations for a week of fan, community and cultural programming in Paris ahead of the NFL's first regular season game in France on October 25. The partnership highlights the unique connection between New Orleans and Paris and will feature a series of events and activations designed to engage fans while celebrating the culture, history and traditions that define both cities. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The NFL said security will be heightened for the game in Paris between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday after civil unrest protests engulfed the French capital last weekend. Executive VP of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said officials are collaborating with Parisian and national authorities overseas, along with the U.S. State Department. League officials, including senior VP of security Cathy Lanier, have been on the ground in France, according to O'Reilly. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
The biggest matchup on the field Sunday when the New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris will happen on the edge of the Steelers' offensive line. Saints edge rushers Chase Young and Carl Granderson both rank in the top-10 of NFL defenders in sacks and will match up against a pair of sound players in their first years at their respective tackle positions in the NFL. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints hosted a Youth Flag Football clinic in Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, with appearances by Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan and United States Ambassador to France and Monaco Charles Kushner.
The New Orleans Saints celebrated the opening of the NFL Shop in Paris on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, featuring the debut of Gumbo's cousins, Lily and Louis, and remarks from Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum.
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan took a tour of Disneyland Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.