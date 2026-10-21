Morning Break: Saints announce PSG partnership, edge rushers in focus ahead of Steelers matchup

Saints News from NFL.com

The NFL said security will be heightened for the game in Paris between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday after civil unrest protests engulfed the French capital last weekend. Executive VP of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said officials are collaborating with Parisian and national authorities overseas, along with the U.S. State Department. League officials, including senior VP of security Cathy Lanier, have been on the ground in France, according to O'Reilly. SEE MORE>>