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Morning Break: Tyler Shough practices in full as Saints prepare for Giants

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 15

Oct 15, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and running back Jarquez Hunter to the practice squad and placed long snapper Zach Wood on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return after returning to practice today. SEE MORE>>

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Game Preview: Giants vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 6

The New Orleans Saints this week travel to East Rutherford, N.J. to play the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 1-4 Saints go in to the contest looking to bounce back from a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Despite the setback, the Saints are only a game and a half out of first place in the NFC South Division. SEE MORE>>

Giants vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 10/18/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants game on Oct. 18 in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Heavy.com

New Orleans Saints Announce Tyler Shough News Before Giants Game

The New Orleans Saints have delivered an encouraging update on quarterback Tyler Shough ahead of Sunday's matchup with the New York Giants, days after his injured left hand became a talking point following another disappointing loss. According to the Saints' Wednesday, October 14 injury report, Shough was listed as a full participant in practice despite continuing to appear on the report with a left hand injury. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Saints, Ochsner Health and Entergy team up for Day of Service to benefit New Orleans seniors

On Tuesday, October 13, the New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health and Entergy joined forces for a Day of Service at Second Harvest Food Bank to support local seniors. More than 40 volunteers from the Saints, Ochsner Health and Entergy participated in the event, including members of the Saints Cheer Krewe, former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley, wide receiver Devery Henderson and running back Deuce McAllister. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints offense vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
1 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints join Ochsner, Entergy in Joint Day of Service at Second Harvest Food Bank

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
1 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
2 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
3 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
4 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
5 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
6 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
7 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
8 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
9 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
10 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
11 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
12 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
13 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
14 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
15 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
16 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
17 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
18 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
19 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
20 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
21 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
22 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
23 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
24 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
25 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
26 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
27 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
28 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
29 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
30 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
31 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
32 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
34 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
35 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
36 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
37 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
38 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
39 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
40 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
41 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
42 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
43 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
44 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
45 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
46 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
47 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
48 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
49 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
50 / 50

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Kat Anderson/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Jay'viar Suggs, John Fayard surprise Long Beach High School football team with new equipment

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Cierra Wright/New Orleans Saints
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Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

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