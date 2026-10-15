Morning Break: Tyler Shough practices in full as Saints prepare for Giants

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and running back Jarquez Hunter to the practice squad and placed long snapper Zach Wood on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return after returning to practice today. SEE MORE>>
11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints this week travel to East Rutherford, N.J. to play the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 1-4 Saints go in to the contest looking to bounce back from a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Despite the setback, the Saints are only a game and a half out of first place in the NFC South Division. SEE MORE>>
See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants game on Oct. 18 in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Heavy.com
The New Orleans Saints have delivered an encouraging update on quarterback Tyler Shough ahead of Sunday's matchup with the New York Giants, days after his injured left hand became a talking point following another disappointing loss. According to the Saints' Wednesday, October 14 injury report, Shough was listed as a full participant in practice despite continuing to appear on the report with a left hand injury. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
On Tuesday, October 13, the New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health and Entergy joined forces for a Day of Service at Second Harvest Food Bank to support local seniors. More than 40 volunteers from the Saints, Ochsner Health and Entergy participated in the event, including members of the Saints Cheer Krewe, former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley, wide receiver Devery Henderson and running back Deuce McAllister. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined quarterback Tyler Shough, edges Chase Young and Cam Jordan, and Saints legends Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Garrett Hartley at Second Harvest Food Bank for a Joint Day of Service with Ochsner and Entergy on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.
Photos: Jay'viar Suggs, John Fayard surprise Long Beach High School football team with new equipment
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs joined John Fayard in surprising the Morris Jeff High School football team with new equipment for the upcoming season on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.