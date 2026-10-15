Morning Break: Tyler Shough practices in full as Saints prepare for Giants

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and running back Jarquez Hunter to the practice squad and placed long snapper Zach Wood on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return after returning to practice today. SEE MORE>>

11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints this week travel to East Rutherford, N.J. to play the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The 1-4 Saints go in to the contest looking to bounce back from a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Despite the setback, the Saints are only a game and a half out of first place in the NFC South Division. SEE MORE>>