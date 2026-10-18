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Morning Break: Saints make roster moves ahead of Week 6 matchup with Giants

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, October 18

Oct 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have activated LS Zach Wood from Injured Reserve and elevated (standard) WR Cedric Tillman to the active roster for Sunday's game at the New York Giants. SEE MORE>>

Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Giants | 2026 NFL Week 6

Apologies if there seems to be a wash-rinse-repeat feel to the keys but some elements bear repeating, especially when they're ones the team stresses are foundational to success. So, the New Orleans Saints (1-4) reiterate some basics Sunday, as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they face the Giants (3-1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. And, so do we: SEE MORE>>

Saints News from SaintsWire.USAtoday.com

Saints make two roster moves prior to Week 6 meeting at the Giants

In advance of their Week 6 game at the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints announced two personnel moves on Saturday afternoon. Long snapper Zach Wood was officially activated from injured reserve. Additionally, the Saints announced that wide receiver Cedric Tillman was elevated from the practice squad. SEE MORE>>

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