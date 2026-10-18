Morning Break: Saints make roster moves ahead of Week 6 matchup with Giants

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The New Orleans Saints have activated LS Zach Wood from Injured Reserve and elevated (standard) WR Cedric Tillman to the active roster for Sunday's game at the New York Giants. SEE MORE>>

Apologies if there seems to be a wash-rinse-repeat feel to the keys but some elements bear repeating, especially when they're ones the team stresses are foundational to success. So, the New Orleans Saints (1-4) reiterate some basics Sunday, as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they face the Giants (3-1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. And, so do we: SEE MORE>>