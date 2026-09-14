Game Notes: New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

- With the 31-30 loss to the Lions, the Saints now sit at 0-1 on the season. Including the 2011 NFC Wild Card Playoff victory by the Saints, the series is tied at 14-14-1. This was the first overtime contest in a season opener for the Saints since a 37-34 loss at Atlanta in 2014. It was the third overtime season opener in franchise history.
- Up next, the Black and Gold travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CT and will be broadcast regionally on CBS (WWL 4 locally).
- QB Tyler Shough completed 35-of-56 passes for a career-high 410 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, posting an 87.6 passer rating. His 410 passing yards marked the 18th-highest total in franchise history and the 18th 400-yard passing game. Shough joins Drew Brees and Aaron Brooks as only the third Saint to throw for 400 yards. His 325 passing yards in the second half and overtime marks a club-best for passing yardage in a second half/overtime and is tied for the 17th-highest total in NFL record books Shough also rushed four times for eight yards in the contest.
- RB Travis Etienne Jr. led the Saints in rushing with 46 yards on nine carries, including an 18-yard long. Etienne also caught seven passes for 32 yards, finishing with 78 total yards from scrimmage. His seven receptions marked a career high. RB Kendre Miller carried nine times for 30 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown run.
- WR Chris Olave led the Saints receiving corps with 10 receptions for a career-high 182 yards, including a 47-yard long. Olave recorded a career-high in receiving yards and his 300th career reception. His 10 receptions tied his career-high. The receiving yardage total is tied for fifth in club record books.
- WR Devaughn Vele caught seven passes for 69 yards, including a 31-yard reception, and scored a one-yard touchdown from Shough.
- On his 30th birthday, TE Juwan Johnson caught two passes for 27 yards, including a game-tying nine-yard touchdown reception with 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. Johnson finished with three receptions for 54 yards.
- In overtime TE Noah Fant came down with an eight-yard touchdown grab in overtime, finishing with four receptions for 33 yards.
- Defensively, New Orleans held Detroit to 204 net yards passing.
- S Jonas Sanker led the team with ten tackles (seven solo).
- LB Pete Werner recorded seven tackles (three solo), including one stop for loss and one pass breakup.
- S Justin Reid finished with eight tackles.
- DL Vernon Broughton recorded five tackles, a career-high, and forced a fumble on a hit on Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs that he recovered.
- LB Kaden Elliss played in his 100th career game as a Saint against the Lions. Elliss finished with nine tackles (three solo).
- Edge Carl Granderson finished with two tackles and one sack.
- K Daniel Carlson made a field-goal attempt from 28 yards and three PAT attempts. Carlson also attempted a potential game-winning 62-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, which he missed wide right.
- P Ryan Wright, in his Saints debut recorded 238 yards on five punts, for a gross average of 47.6 and a net of 40.6, with two inside-the-20.
- LS Zach Wood played in his 150th career game on Sunday, surpassing DB Dave Waymer for sole possession of 15th all-time in club record books for most games played.
- LB Isaiah Stalbird led the team with three special teams tackles.
- DB Jordan Howden played in his 50th career game and recorded two special teams tackles
- With appearances on Sunday, these Saints made their NFL debuts in the season opener: WR/RS Barion Brown, RB CJ Donaldson, WR Bryce Lance, DL Christen Miller, CB Jayden Price, S Mike Reid and G Jeremiah Wright.
- With appearances on Sunday, these veterans made their Saints debut in the opener: Carlson, G David Edwards, CB Martin Emerson Jr., Etienne, Fant, EDGE Anfernee Jennings, CB Decamerion Richardson, EDGE Tyree Wilson, DL Colby Wooden and Wright.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.