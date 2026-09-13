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Game Recap: Detroit Lions 31, New Orleans Saints 30 OT | 2026 NFL Week 1

Tyler Shough leads ferocious comeback from 21-point deficit to force overtime

Sep 13, 2026 at 03:47 PM
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hauls in a 47-yard reception during the Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hauls in a 47-yard reception during the Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

After spotting the Detroit Lions a 21-point lead, the New Orleans Saints rallied to force overtime, losing 31-30 when a 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough struggled early with two interceptions and a lost fumble on a sack, but he led the team on back-to-back scoring drives to cut the deficit to one score. Kicker Daniel Carlson made a 28-yard field goal with 7:41 to play to make it 21-17. After Detroit added a field goal to make it 24-17, Shough went to work, getting the team in scoring position with a 43-yard bomb to star receiver Chris Olave. On first-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Shough hit tight end Juwan Johnson in the end zone to tie the score with 1:07 to play, The Saints forced a Detroit punt to get one final possession in regulation, setting up a 62-yard field-goal attempt by Daniel Carlson that missed wide right.

In overtime, the Lions got the ball first and scored on a 4-yard pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. On the Saints possession, Shough hit tight end Noah Fant with an 8-yard touchdown pass and then attempted to win the game on a 2-point conversion. Shough's pass to Bryce Lance fell incomplete.

Shough was 35 of 56 for a career-high 410 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble as the offense couldn't get on track until midway through the third quarter. Running back Kendre Miller had the team's first touchdown, an 8-yard scamper in the third quarter. He finished with 30 yards on nine carries, The Saints got back in the game when Shough hit receiver Devaughn Veleon a 1-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. Vele had seven receptions for 69 yards.

Olave had 10 catches for 182 yards (a career best) while running back Travis Etienne Jr. had  46 rushing yards and seven catches for 32 yards.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had two 1-yard touchdown runs and 156 yards on 29 carries. Goff was 26 of 39 for 206 yards with two touchdowns.

The game turned in the first half when the officials overturned a strip sack by Chase Young that was returned for a touchdown by safety Jonas Sanker. Defensive tackle Vernon Broughton had a nice forced fumble/fumble recovery in the first half and end Carl Granderson had a sack in the fourth quarter.

The Saints had excellent field position to start the second half (40-yard line) trailing just 7-0, but Shough threw an interception to Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes. The Lions then scored on a 1-yard run by Gibbs. Shough then lost a fumble on a sack as Detroit took complete control of the game with a Goff touchdown pass to St. Brown.

The Saints will play at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 20.

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Photos: Game Action | Saints at Lions | 2026 NFL Week 1

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
172 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
173 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
174 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
175 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
176 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
177 / 177

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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