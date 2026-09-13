Game Recap: Detroit Lions 31, New Orleans Saints 30 OT | 2026 NFL Week 1

Shough was 35 of 56 for a career-high 410 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble as the offense couldn't get on track until midway through the third quarter. Running back Kendre Miller had the team's first touchdown, an 8-yard scamper in the third quarter. He finished with 30 yards on nine carries, The Saints got back in the game when Shough hit receiver Devaughn Veleon a 1-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. Vele had seven receptions for 69 yards.

Olave had 10 catches for 182 yards (a career best) while running back Travis Etienne Jr. had 46 rushing yards and seven catches for 32 yards.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had two 1-yard touchdown runs and 156 yards on 29 carries. Goff was 26 of 39 for 206 yards with two touchdowns.

The game turned in the first half when the officials overturned a strip sack by Chase Young that was returned for a touchdown by safety Jonas Sanker. Defensive tackle Vernon Broughton had a nice forced fumble/fumble recovery in the first half and end Carl Granderson had a sack in the fourth quarter.

The Saints had excellent field position to start the second half (40-yard line) trailing just 7-0, but Shough threw an interception to Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes. The Lions then scored on a 1-yard run by Gibbs. Shough then lost a fumble on a sack as Detroit took complete control of the game with a Goff touchdown pass to St. Brown.