New Orleans Saints mount furious comeback, fall short in overtime loss to Detroit in season opener

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.
Detroit – Tyler Shough chose the worst day of his young NFL career to post the best day of his NFL career, and it was nearly enough for the New Orleans Saints to pull off one of the most improbable comebacks in franchise history.
But after rallying from a 21-0 deficit in the third quarter the Saints fell just short in a 31-30, overtime loss to the Lions in the season opener on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
"The defense did a lot of good things in the first half, they competed, they battled. They kept that offense from scoring for the most part," Saints Coach Kellen Moore said. "I think in the second half we started slow again on offense ... I think we finally got to that point where we started executing, and I think that allowed us to use some tempo offense to get some more plays to get the ball downfield. ... I think in all three phrases we are going to have some stuff we liked and some stuff we've just got to get better at."
Shough, in his second season and 10th start, completed 10 of 22 passes for 85 yards and an interception in the first half, after which the Saints trailed 7-0. And he committed turnovers on consecutive possessions in the third quarter — an interception and lost fumble — that helped the Lions post short-field touchdown drives (41 and 25 yards) to take the three-touchdown lead with 8:54 left in the third.
But Shough and the offense created momentum on New Orleans' next drive with a scrambling, 47-yard completion to Chris Olave and from there, he was on a heater. He completed 25 of 34 passes in the second half and overtime, for 325 yards and three touchdowns, as the Saints climbed until they tied the game at 24-24 at the end of regulation.
Shough's 410 passing yards was a career high, and Olave, a second-team All-Pro last year, caught 10 passes for 182 yards as New Orleans scored on four consecutive possessions — three touchdowns and a field goal — before driving and to leave kicker Daniel Carlson in position to end the game on a 62-yard field goal attempt as time expired in regulation.
The kick attempt, which would have been a career best for Carlson, was short and wide right.
The Saints were undeterred.
They won the overtime coin toss, deferred, watched the Lions drive 70 yards in 10 plays to take a 31-24 lead, then mounted their own touchdown drive — 10 plays, 80 yards, including a 20-yard completion to Olave on fourth-and-3 from their own 27 to keep the march alive. Shough's 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant pulled the Saints to within 31-30 with 1:34 left and from there, they went for the winning two-point conversion. But Shough's pass attempt for Bryce Lance sailed out of the back right corner of the end zone, and the comeback fell short.
"I was proud of how we fought as a team and regardless of the adversity or circumstances we kept going ," Shough said. "I just got to play better in the first half. We've got to player better as an offense, get a rhythm going. ...Credit to them, they had some unscouted looks, obviously, it's the first game, there is going to be some new looks. We just have to be able to handle that swing better. It was a good fight to the end."
Shough went 17 of 23 for 231 yards, two touchdown passes, and a 134.5 passer rating in the fourth quarter and overtime. According to NFL research, the only player in the entire 2025 season with a fourth quarter/overtime with more passing yards than Shough had was Josh Allen's 251 in Week 1, 2025 vs the Ravens.
The total points allowed didn't speak well for the defense, but also it didn't tell the complete story. In the first half, little more could have been demanded or provided by the unit. It allowed a 13-play, 89-yard touchdown drive, but otherwise, it surrendered just 72 yards and appeared to have scored a second-quarter touchdown of its own, until the play was reversed on replay.
On third-and-16 from the Detroit 32-yard line, Saints edge Chase Young blazed around the right end and appeared to sack Lions quarterback Jared Goff. In the process Young forced a fumble that, after a scramble, was recovered by safety Jonas Sanker and returned 7 yards for a touchdown with 9:31 left in the half.
But replay reviewed the fumble, ruled that Goff intended a forward pass, and reversed the play. Goff was charged with an incompletion and Detroit was allowed to punt.
The defense actually did produce a turnover — following a replay, ironically — on Detroit's next possession. After the Saints were forced to punt following Detroit's non-fumble, the Lions took over with first down at the New Orleans 44.
Goff completed a short, 4-yard pass to running back Jahmyr Gibbs and as Gibbs shimmied and attempted to advance forward, defensive tackle Vernon Broughton smashed him from the blind side and ripped away the ball as they fell to the turf. Gibbs initially was ruled down by contact but after review, it was determined that the football was dislodged before Gibbs' knee was down. The Saints were successful on the challenge, and took possession at their 40-yard line with 7:40 left in the half.
The jubilation was short-lived. Five plays later, on second-and-6 from the Lions 40, Shough and Fant got their signals crossed and Shough's pass attempt went directly to Detroit safety Chuck Clark, who returned it 1 yard to the 36. The teams exchanged punts before the Lions ran out the final 20 seconds of the half.