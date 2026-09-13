New Orleans Saints mount furious comeback, fall short in overtime loss to Detroit in season opener

Detroit – Tyler Shough chose the worst day of his young NFL career to post the best day of his NFL career, and it was nearly enough for the New Orleans Saints to pull off one of the most improbable comebacks in franchise history.

But after rallying from a 21-0 deficit in the third quarter the Saints fell just short in a 31-30, overtime loss to the Lions in the season opener on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

"The defense did a lot of good things in the first half, they competed, they battled. They kept that offense from scoring for the most part," Saints Coach Kellen Moore said. "I think in the second half we started slow again on offense ... I think we finally got to that point where we started executing, and I think that allowed us to use some tempo offense to get some more plays to get the ball downfield. ... I think in all three phrases we are going to have some stuff we liked and some stuff we've just got to get better at."

Shough, in his second season and 10th start, completed 10 of 22 passes for 85 yards and an interception in the first half, after which the Saints trailed 7-0. And he committed turnovers on consecutive possessions in the third quarter — an interception and lost fumble — that helped the Lions post short-field touchdown drives (41 and 25 yards) to take the three-touchdown lead with 8:54 left in the third.

But Shough and the offense created momentum on New Orleans' next drive with a scrambling, 47-yard completion to Chris Olave and from there, he was on a heater. He completed 25 of 34 passes in the second half and overtime, for 325 yards and three touchdowns, as the Saints climbed until they tied the game at 24-24 at the end of regulation.

Shough's 410 passing yards was a career high, and Olave, a second-team All-Pro last year, caught 10 passes for 182 yards as New Orleans scored on four consecutive possessions — three touchdowns and a field goal — before driving and to leave kicker Daniel Carlson in position to end the game on a 62-yard field goal attempt as time expired in regulation.

The kick attempt, which would have been a career best for Carlson, was short and wide right.