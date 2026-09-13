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PFWA pool reporter Ben Raven interview with Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth

Pool report from New Orleans Saints Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions

Sep 13, 2026 at 06:15 PM
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Question: Regarding the play in the second quarter (9:34, Detroit third-and-16, Detroit 32-yard line) the ball appeared to come out backwards. Does the intent on the throwing motion override the ball's eventual direction?

Butterworth: "If the defender contacts the passer prior to the passer starting his throwing motion, then it can be ruled as a backward pass. Because (Jared) Goff already started his throwing motion and then the defender contacted him, it is therefore a forward pass."

Question: What is the determining factor in calling this play?

Butterworth: "The determining factor is does the passer begin his throwing motion prior to contact from the defender. The throwing motion starts as he begins to bring the ball up as a part of his windup and then the defender's contact made the pass go backwards."

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