PFWA pool reporter Ben Raven interview with Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth

Question: Regarding the play in the second quarter (9:34, Detroit third-and-16, Detroit 32-yard line) the ball appeared to come out backwards. Does the intent on the throwing motion override the ball's eventual direction?

Butterworth: "If the defender contacts the passer prior to the passer starting his throwing motion, then it can be ruled as a backward pass. Because (Jared) Goff already started his throwing motion and then the defender contacted him, it is therefore a forward pass."

Question: What is the determining factor in calling this play?