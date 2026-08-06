Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 7

Kelvin Banks Jr. learning from David Edwards, Chase Young
"Kelvin just absorbs everything in such a positive way. You don't see a lot of the same mistakes…He's got an awesome offensive line staff that he gets to work with. He's got David Edwards next to him, (who has) seen everything in this league (and) can be a resource. One of my favorite things was, a couple of days ago in the 1-on-1s, him and Chase (Young) went a couple times in a row against each other, and as soon as they were done they were sitting there talking to each other, giving each other feedback. That's all you can dream of in these situations. To watch those guys trying to help each other and get better." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
Chase, in my eyes, I think he's going to be one of the best edge rushers in this league this year. I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'm very blessed to come to a team with a guy like that, to where I can go to battle with a guy like that every day at practice. He's getting the best of me, I'm getting the best of him...Iron sharpens iron. So I'm really happy, I'm blessed with the opportunity to go versus him every day in practice." - Kelvin Banks Jr.
Cam Jordan bringing the energy
"Cam goes out there each and every day and plays to a high level, whether its run game or pass game. Just being able to be around that and feel his energy each and every day, I think it's rubbing off on all of us, honestly." - Anfernee Jennings
Chris Olave embracing mentorship role
"That's just like a big brother. He wants the best for me and any coaching points he's got, I make sure I'm taking it and try to use it. So I'm just happy that, you know, I got a good vet out there willing to help me and just give me some coaching tips." - Barion Brown