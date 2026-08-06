Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 7

"Kelvin just absorbs everything in such a positive way. You don't see a lot of the same mistakes…He's got an awesome offensive line staff that he gets to work with. He's got David Edwards next to him, (who has) seen everything in this league (and) can be a resource. One of my favorite things was, a couple of days ago in the 1-on-1s, him and Chase (Young) went a couple times in a row against each other, and as soon as they were done they were sitting there talking to each other, giving each other feedback. That's all you can dream of in these situations. To watch those guys trying to help each other and get better." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore