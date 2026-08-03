New Orleans Saints first padded practice of training camp was intensified workday

The veteran view aside, there was a notable escalation of physicality for the Saints on Monday, especially for the offensive and defensive lines. For the first time since their last game, one-on-one drills provided the opening for imposition-of-will encounters. The technique work that has been the standard for months was paired with forcefully laying hands on counterparts whose objective was to keep an opponent out of the offensive backfield, or to create a way into it.

Coach Kellen Moore specifically paid attention to the offensive and defensive line one-on-ones.

"First day in pads, hadn't done it since January for a lot of these guys," Moore said. "So there's an acclimation process...I think there's a lot of stuff that needs to look a lot different, look better. But it's their first exposure to it and it's about taking steps each and every day through this thing.

"I think it's just a reminder of how far we have to go to get to where we want to go through training camp. It's one day of pads and there's a whole lot more, from the pad level, to the finish, to all the fundamentals and details that you kind of all of a sudden…pads go on and you kind of forget about some of the basics of football. All good learning experiences."

Fuaga said the time to build calloused toughness that is required, via padded practices and drills against edges like Granderson and Cameron Jordan, begins now. But Granderson admitted that Monday wasn't the first time he'd been physical with teammates this offseason.