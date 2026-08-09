Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 9

"Coach (Keith) Williams has created a really cool environment in our room. We've got a lot of dudes, a lot of playmakers. But at the end of the day, we're teammates, as well. So it's created a competitive environment, but at the same time, anything I ask, my teammates are the first ones to answer and help me along the way.

It starts with Coach Williams and the environment he's created within our room. It's not just about me, or Barion, or Jordyn or anyone making plays, he really just wants to see us all succeed and all get better on our own personal things." - Bryce Lance