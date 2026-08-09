Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 9

A big showing for Bryce Lance
"Bryce has continued to get better. I think, like any young player, there's good moments and he gets to grow from other moments. I just love that these young guys keep going for it. Just keep battling, keep going for it, get better each and every day. They've got a lot of football ahead of them with all these joints and preseason games and more practice. But he's done a really nice job." - Head Coach Kellen Moore
"It starts with my teammates and the coaching staff. They've been really beneficial, answering any questions I have both on the field and in the playbook, as well. It's been a pretty smooth transition from that standpoint so I'm super thankful for everyone in this organization." - Bryce Lance
Receiver room is supportive, competitive
"Coach (Keith) Williams has created a really cool environment in our room. We've got a lot of dudes, a lot of playmakers. But at the end of the day, we're teammates, as well. So it's created a competitive environment, but at the same time, anything I ask, my teammates are the first ones to answer and help me along the way.
It starts with Coach Williams and the environment he's created within our room. It's not just about me, or Barion, or Jordyn or anyone making plays, he really just wants to see us all succeed and all get better on our own personal things." - Bryce Lance
Drew Brees' speech makes an impact
"It was pretty special. As good of a speech as you're ever gonna hear. The impact it has on all of us (as) it relates to the journey of football, The New Orleans Saints and the city of New Orleans. It was pretty awesome. I think for all our guys, when you're in the middle of training camp, adversity is always gonna come. Everyone has faced adversity. Drew has faced adversity throughout his career and his life...And then just his focus on his teammates. The connection that teams have. That's ultimately what makes this thing really, really special for all of us." - Head Coach Kellen Moore
"It was very impactful. Coach gave us the opportunity to watch all that and, I mean, it was — I have no words. It was really, really impactful. I think the whole room was moved after watching that speech...Just the way that Drew talked about his teammates. He's a Hall of Famer now and all he talks about is his teammates and his coaches and everyone around him. I think that's something we're really trying to build. I know I haven't been here long, but I can tell that's something we're trying to emulate, that Drew created, as well.
It really did give me a better understanding of the city and the culture and everybody here and the fandom of the Saints. I'm excited to keep learning more and engaging in the community as much as I can." - Bryce Lance
"Just listening to his speech and listening to how much he loved the game of football — that's really inspirational...For him, there's no way that he was going out to practice for 20 years in the league and ever having a day where he was just down. I'm not gonna say every day was a great day. But every day he definitely went out there and, by the way he was talking yesterday, he went out there with dignity and made sure he made everybody around him play as well as they could." - Terrell Burgess