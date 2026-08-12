Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp: Day 11

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, August 12.
Quick hits
Wednesday's practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center was held in the indoor facility, with helmets and shorts (no pads), and lasted approximately one hour in preparation for Thursday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
...No changes on the injury front from Tuesday's practice. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele did not practice on Wednesday with a rest day.
...The defense continued its strong showing during the team portions of practice, though running back Travis Etienne Jr. had a chunk play run up the middle on the very first team rep.
...To reduce first team reps for the O-line for Thursday's joint practice, Cesar Ruiz took snaps at center with the first team, William Sherman was at left guard for David Edwards and rookie Jeremiah Wright was at right guard in place of Ruiz.
Increased work load for Jayden Price
Defensive back Jayden Price has had an impressive training camp, with head coach Kellen Moore praising Price's "high football IQ and consistency" throughout. Price has been at the star position since day one for second team reps behind Jonas Sanker, but every so often, will be in at first team.
More often than not, he also wins the 50/50 battles with the offensive pass catchers. On Wednesday, he had perfect coverage on a deep ball from Tyler Shough to Chris Olave forcing an incompletion. The star is a very important position in Brandon Staley's 3-4 defense, as you not only have to play on the back end, but you are also asked to rush the passer and play the run, as well.
The former undrafted standout from North Dakota has earned the opportunities he's getting this year with the Saints, after being a practice squad player with the team last year. He is definitely making the most of those opportunities as more responsibility is being asked of Price every single practice.
Play of the day
Quarterback Spencer Rattler has had a solid camp, especially showing an ability to throw the deep ball. Early in camp, the recipient of those deep shots was wide receiver Barion Brown. However, that changed last Sunday when he connected with Bryce Lance down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.
On Wednesday, it would be Bryce Lance again, as Rattler from the plus 40-yard line would look down the left sideline this time, where Lance was covered tightly by Jordan Howden and Elliott Davison. No problem for Lance, as he adjusted, looked back for the perfectly thrown ball that dropped in his breadbasket, and tumbled back into the end zone for the touchdown.