Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp: Day 11

Increased work load for Jayden Price

Defensive back Jayden Price has had an impressive training camp, with head coach Kellen Moore praising Price's "high football IQ and consistency" throughout. Price has been at the star position since day one for second team reps behind Jonas Sanker, but every so often, will be in at first team.

More often than not, he also wins the 50/50 battles with the offensive pass catchers. On Wednesday, he had perfect coverage on a deep ball from Tyler Shough to Chris Olave forcing an incompletion. The star is a very important position in Brandon Staley's 3-4 defense, as you not only have to play on the back end, but you are also asked to rush the passer and play the run, as well.