Saints agree to terms with WR Chris Olave on contract extension

Olave, 6-1, 188, is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being selected by New Orleans in the first round (11th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, making an immediate impact in the Saints' offense. In his first four seasons with the Black and Gold, the San Marcos, Calif. native has appeared in 55 regular season games with 44 starts, recording 291 receptions for 3,728 yards (12.8 avg.) with 19 touchdowns.

In 2025, he started all 16 games he appeared in and finished the season ranked seventh in the NFL in receptions and eighth in receiving yards, posting 100 catches for 1,163 yards (11.6 avg.) with nine touchdowns. Olave's career helped him earn AP All-Pro Team honors (second-team), marking the ninth consecutive season that the Black and Gold has had at least one All-Pro selection. Olave also finished second in the NFC and third in the NFL with 30 third down receptions, while his seven touchdown catches on third down led the NFL. The Southern California native became only the second Saint with 100 receptions in a season, with his 100 catches in 2025 being the fourth-highest total in Saints history. Olave became only the sixth Saint with a 1,100-yard receiving campaign

In his first two seasons, he led the Saints in both receptions and receiving yards, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in both campaigns. With that achievement, Olave joined Michael Thomas (2016) and Marques Colston (2006) as just the third player in franchise history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start their career. His impressive rookie campaign in 2022 earned him PFWA All-Rookie honors.