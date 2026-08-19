Key observations from Saints-Cowboys joint practice

- Quick Hits: Day 14 of Saints training camp was held in Oxnard, Calif., on Tuesday with a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, who have trained in Oxnard now for 20 years. ... This was the Saints' first appearance in Oxnard since the summer of 2011. ... Saints legends in attendance were new Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees, Lance Moore, John Carney, La'Roi Glover, and Terron Armstead. ... Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis also was able to have a reunion with his son Alex, who is the director of pro scouting for the Cowboys. ... The temperature in Oxnard at 2 p.m. was 81 degrees, with a brisk 10-15 mph from the NW. In other words, nothing like what the team has been experiencing in Metairie the last couple of weeks of camp. ... Running backs Kendre Miller and Devin Neal returned to practice fully after missing a week each, as well as defensive lineman John Ridgeway III and safety Terrell Burgess.
- There's Chippy, and Then There Was REALLY Chippy: To say that Tuesday's joint practice had an edge to it would be insulting to the word "edge." It was pretty obvious from the first team reps that this practice would not be as clean as the Jacksonville joint practice five days ago in New Orleans. It was obvious that Dallas Coach Brian Schottenheimer sent a message to his team to be the aggressor and talk a good game. Well, mission accomplished there. However, the Saints didn't back down an inch. I counted no less than six "skirmishes" on my portion of the field (I watched the Saints offense vs. Dallas defense), and definitely more on the other side, with some escalating into some very hairy situations. Personally, I was mildly surprised that practice wasn't called off it was getting so bad, but thankfully somewhat cooler heads prevailed and the practice was able to be completed without further incidents. The highlight definitely was the "German Suplex" by Saints receiver Brock Rechsteiner on Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson. It has already caught fire on X and Instagram and if you haven't seen the video, make sure to check it out.
- Duo Of The Day: This was an easy one. The chemistry between Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and receiver Chris Olave is palpable. We saw it during the back end of last season and now it has carried over to this year's training camp. During Tuesday's joint practice, it was on full display. Shough connected with Olave eight times, with no incompletions, six of those were for first downs, with another a red zone touchdown on a beautiful slant in from six yards out. The play of the day, though, was during the final team period before red zone. Shough executed an exquisite back shoulder throw to Olave down the left sideline for 25 yards. Despite being draped in coverage by defensive back Devin Moore, Olave was able to make the catch and somehow keep both feet inbounds. The officials huddled for a few seconds, then confirmed the catch, setting off a wild celebration on the Saints sideline. It was a culmination of the absolute perfect day between the Saints starting quarterback and his No. 1 receiver.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the River Ridge Playing fields in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday, August 18.