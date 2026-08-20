Key observations from Saints-Rams joint practice

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at Rams Village at Warner Center in Woodland Hills, California, on Thursday, August 20.
Quick Hits
The New Orleans Saints continued their six-day trip to Southern California with their second joint practice in three days, this time against the Los Angeles Rams at their headquarters in Woodland Hills... The temperature was 82 degrees with little to no wind deep in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
...The Saints wore white jerseys and the Rams wore blue, so no confusion as we had against the Cowboys on Tuesday. ...Wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Kaden Elliss both did not dress for practice, a rest day. ...Rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller is still nursing a shoulder injury and did not practice, though he is on the trip. ...Both wide receiver Devaughn Vele and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux returned to practice after missing the Dallas joint practice. ...Right guard Cesar Ruiz, defensive lineman John Ridgeway III and defensive back Dalys Beanum left practice early and did not return. Beanum had just intercepted Rams quarterback Ty Simpson on a very nice play deep down the right sideline covering Brennan Presley. He appeared to injure his right foot and was carted off the field.
Stafford looking sharp
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the reigning NFL MVP. At 38 years old, judging by what I witnessed this morning, he could be well on his way to another. It wasn't anything that the Saints defense did poorly, it was just an NFL quarterback with complete mastery of an offense that he has now been in for five years.
Stafford denied what has been a pretty good Saints pass rush during this training camp and joint practices with quick drops, quick decisions and very accurate throws. When he came to the line and didn't like what he saw, he would check into other plays that worked nearly every time. The Saints were able to get to him three times, with Davon Godchaux, Chase Young and Julian Blackmon registering sacks, but that was pretty much it. By my count, Stafford threw just three incompletions, with his favorite target being Davonte Adams, as those two connected on the longest play of the day, a 35-yard deep sideline route. Leading the way for the Saints defense was linebacker Danny Stutsman who, by my count, had at least five tackles in the run game and also blew up a screen pass from Stafford to tight end Tyler Higbee, for the only tackle for loss of the practice.
Play of the day
I was focused on watching the Saints defense against the Rams offense Thursday. After watching Stafford take his second set of reps in the second team period, Rams first round draft pick Tyler Simpson took over at quarterback for the first of four reps. That rep was one he would like to have back. His attempted pass to receiver Konata Mumpfield was intercepted by Saints rookie cornerback TJ Hall Jr.. The seventh round draft pick from Iowa had plenty of room to roam up the middle, cut to the left and was in the open field, taking the left sideline route all the way into the west end zone for a 70-yard pick-six.