Key observations from Saints-Rams joint practice

Stafford looking sharp

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the reigning NFL MVP. At 38 years old, judging by what I witnessed this morning, he could be well on his way to another. It wasn't anything that the Saints defense did poorly, it was just an NFL quarterback with complete mastery of an offense that he has now been in for five years.

Stafford denied what has been a pretty good Saints pass rush during this training camp and joint practices with quick drops, quick decisions and very accurate throws. When he came to the line and didn't like what he saw, he would check into other plays that worked nearly every time. The Saints were able to get to him three times, with Davon Godchaux, Chase Young and Julian Blackmon registering sacks, but that was pretty much it. By my count, Stafford threw just three incompletions, with his favorite target being Davonte Adams, as those two connected on the longest play of the day, a 35-yard deep sideline route. Leading the way for the Saints defense was linebacker Danny Stutsman who, by my count, had at least five tackles in the run game and also blew up a screen pass from Stafford to tight end Tyler Higbee, for the only tackle for loss of the practice.