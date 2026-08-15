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Key observations from Saints-Jaguars preseason game

Defense puts on a show during first preseason game of the 60th season of Saints football

Aug 15, 2026 at 06:59 PM
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Todd Graffagnini

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
4 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
5 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
6 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
7 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
8 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
11 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
13 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
14 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
16 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
17 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
19 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
20 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
21 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
22 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
23 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
24 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
25 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
26 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
27 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
28 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
29 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
30 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
31 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
32 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
33 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
147 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
152 / 241

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Quick hits

Saturday was the Saints first appearance in the Caesars Superdome for the 2026 football season and marked the beginning of the 60th season in the history of the franchise.

...Spencer Rattler started at quarterback for the Saints as no first-teamers played.

...Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was not in uniform after suffering a hamstring injury in the joint practice against Jacksonville on Thursday. Tyson was in the Saints pregame team huddle led by quarterback Tyler Shough.

...Saturday's team captains were Ryan Wright Myles Cole, Barion Brown, Trey Palmer and Deion Jones. All have local ties to the area.

...The Saints forced their first turnover with an interception by linebacker Jaylan Ford at the 4-yard line. A questionable blindside block penalty by edge Garrett Nelson nullified the return, which started the drive at the Saints' 9-yard line.

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Defense sets the tone

The Saints defense was nothing short of outstanding in the first half. Despite being put in tough positions by Saints offense or special teams penalties, it continued to hold firm, only allowing two first half field goals, with both coming after negative yard drives of -4 and -7 yards.

The Saints allowed a total of just 82 yards, only 29 of those on the ground.  The defense was also able to put pressure on both Jacksonville quarterbacks, Nick Mullens and Carter Bradley, sacking them four times (two by edge rusher Michael Heldman) racking up five quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.

The defense forced two interceptions, one by linebacker Jaylan Ford, who led the team with eight tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit, and another by Jayden Price, who continues to have a great preseason. Rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller added five tackles. The back end of the defense also got into the act, with six pass breakups, including three by Martin Emerson Jr..

All in all, it was a tremendous half of football for a Saints defense that looks to keep momentum that it established in the back half of last season.

Play of the day

Interesting to note, the Saints are celebrating 60 seasons in New Orleans, and the first play in the history of the franchise was the iconic 94-yard kick return by John Gilliam at Tulane Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 17, 1967.

Saturday in the Caesars Superdome, when Ty Chandler broke free on the opening kickoff, sprung by a block by tight end Moliki Matavao, it looked like history was going to repeat itself. Chandler was sprinting toward the  end zone on a diagonal, but was unfortunately tackled at the 9-yard line by Jalen Husky. The return would go for 86 yards and put an immediate charge into the Dome as the fans had barely settled into their seats.

They would remain standing on the next play as running back Audric Estimé took the handoff from Spencer Rattler, broke three tackles and strolled into the end zone for the first Saints touchdown of the preseason. The 86-yard return by Chandler was the longest by a Saints player in the preseason since August 2010 when Larry Beavers took one 97 yards for a touchdown against the Patriots.

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JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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