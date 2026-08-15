Key observations from Saints-Jaguars preseason game

Defense sets the tone

The Saints defense was nothing short of outstanding in the first half. Despite being put in tough positions by Saints offense or special teams penalties, it continued to hold firm, only allowing two first half field goals, with both coming after negative yard drives of -4 and -7 yards.

The Saints allowed a total of just 82 yards, only 29 of those on the ground. The defense was also able to put pressure on both Jacksonville quarterbacks, Nick Mullens and Carter Bradley, sacking them four times (two by edge rusher Michael Heldman) racking up five quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.

The defense forced two interceptions, one by linebacker Jaylan Ford, who led the team with eight tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit, and another by Jayden Price, who continues to have a great preseason. Rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller added five tackles. The back end of the defense also got into the act, with six pass breakups, including three by Martin Emerson Jr..