Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp: Day 10

Outstanding performance from Martin Emerson Jr.

If there were a Day 10 MVP of Saints Training Camp, it was fifth year cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. The Pensacola, FL native and former Mississippi St. Bulldog was everywhere on the field, running with the second unit at right cornerback. During team two-minute drills, Emerson intercepted Spencer Rattler two plays after Emerson was flagged for a holding call that extended the drive. I also counted four more pass breakups (PBU's) by Emerson, one of which could have been intercepted, but he was unable to bring the football in. Emerson last played in Cleveland, but missed the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury that he suffered in late July at training camp. With days like today, Emerson's confidence should continue to grow, and more importantly, add solid depth to a position that will be counted on heavily this year in the Saints defense.