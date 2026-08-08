Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 8

Team reflects on Drew Brees' lasting influence on the franchise
"It's obviously a cool day for the Saints with Drew Brees going into the Hall of Fame. A lot of guys wearing the '9' shirts on the field. It's a cool day for this organization. For the player and person that Drew is. He's a special person. It's a really cool day for everyone here." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
"He talked to us a couple times...He came to our huddle and gave us a few words. He talked about how important it is to build (chemistry). He was saying this is what wins championships. This is what will develop and you guys, the chemistry, the bonds you make outside of the facility, is what's gonna take you guys the next step. And I think that was the biggest thing for all of us, is hearing Drew say that. Because he's been in a championship, won a Super Bowl." - Moliki Matavao
LB Deion Jones joins the team for first practice
"The linebacker position, we feel great about it, we have really good players there. But, you know, you need depth. Especially as you kind of go through a training camp. We always want to keep things as competitive as possible and felt like it was really good opportunity. Obviously, he has ties to this state and this city which is awesome. So I felt like it was a really good situation for everyone. I think everyone felt good about it, I thought he worked out awesome yesterday and so I think it adds to the strength of the LB room and makes it really competitive." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore
Rookies look to make an impact
Right now I'm just trying to find a way to get on the field. I know that (head coach Kellen Moore) has been very successful with tight ends in his past. I feel like I can bring something to the table. We got a lot of very talented guys in our room. Just, different ways to get us on the field — anything they need me to do, I'm willing to do to get our there and help us be successful." - Oscar Delp
"Right now they have me doing a lot of nickel. We'll see what position they want to flex me in eventually but, really just doing my job at a high level. Not having mental errors, making the plays that come to me.
"They want me to be the best special teams player in the country. That's my goal, too. I feel like in this draft class I was the best special teams player and I feel like that's what I really came here to do." - Lorenzo Styles Jr.