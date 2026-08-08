Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 8

"The linebacker position, we feel great about it, we have really good players there. But, you know, you need depth. Especially as you kind of go through a training camp. We always want to keep things as competitive as possible and felt like it was really good opportunity. Obviously, he has ties to this state and this city which is awesome. So I felt like it was a really good situation for everyone. I think everyone felt good about it, I thought he worked out awesome yesterday and so I think it adds to the strength of the LB room and makes it really competitive." - Saints Coach Kellen Moore