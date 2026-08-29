Key observations from Saints-Cowboys preseason game

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
Quick hits
The last time the New Orleans Saints were in AT&T Stadium was Week 2 of the 2024 season, when the Saints ambushed the Cowboys, 44-19. Friday, the roof and windows were closed with a game time temperature of 100 degrees.
...No starters played, but all Saints players were dressed and participated in pregame warmups.
...The Saints won the toss and took the football on the opening possession.
...Spencer Rattler opened the game at QB for the Saints, engineering a seven-play, 47-yard drive that resulted in a 38-yard Daniel Carlson field goal to give the Saints a 3-0 lead. This marked the first lead the Saints have had in the preseason since the fourth quarter of the Jacksonville game.
...Defensive lineman Jay'Viar Suggs registered back-to-back pass breakups on the Cowboys' second offensive drive.
...The Saints registered an impressive 63 yards on the ground in the first quarter with an average of 6.3 yards per carry, led by Kendre Miller's six attempts for 34 yards, and finished the first half with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground at 6.6 yards per carry as a team.
...Official attendance for Friday's game was 81, 295.
Do we have a kicker?
After one month of training camp and three preseason games, the answer is a definitive "We will know on Sunday at 5 p.m.," when NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53. Neither Charlie Smyth or Tanner Brown were able to separate themselves from the other during the camp battle, prompting the signing of veteran Daniel Carlson earlier this week. All three attempted kicks in the open practice at Yulman Stadium on Wednesday night, with Carlson and Smyth each missing one from 47 and 54 yards, respectively.
During the preseason game with the Cowboys, all three saw action in some capacity. Carlson converted a 38-yard field goal to open the scoring and also made an extra point. Smyth made and extra point and kicked off three separate times, two going for touchbacks. Brown made an extra point and kicked off twice, including the final kickoff, pinning the Cowboys at their own 20-yard line.
It was Carlson, however, that came up huge, and possibly cementing his spot on the final roster, nailing a 53-yarder from the left hash with 1:55 left in the game, giving the Saints a 27-24 lead that they would hold on to for their first preseason victory. Advantage Carlson? We'll see Sunday night.
Drive of the game
After being blanked last week on the scoreboard by the Los Angeles Rams, the Saints offense definitely had something to prove Friday night in Dallas. Mission accomplished. The Saints put up 17 first half points on the Cowboys, including two touchdown drives both led by Spencer Rattler. On the second offensive drive, the Saints had their best drive of the preseason, using 10 plays for 71 yards, culminating in a 7-yard end around to rookie receiver Barion Brown, giving the Saints a 10-3 lead.
On their second touchdown drive, the Saints took advantage of a short field after Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey missed wide right on a 57-yard field goal attempt. New Orleans converted a fourth-and-1 with a CJ Donaldson run up the middle, moving the chains to the Dallas 41-yard line.
On the next play, running back Audric Estimé broke down the left sideline for 33 yards before being pushed out at the Dallas 8-yard line. After that, Rattler scrambled for the front-right pylon and slid just inside for an 8-yard touchdown. The drive went six plays for 53 yards — all but 11 on the ground — and gave the Saints a 17-6 lead.
Quarterback Zach Wilson also engineered an eight-play, 44-yard drive after the Cowboys tied the score at 24, setting up the Saints for the win. The drive's biggest play came on the opening snap, when Wilson avoided a sack and, off script, found CJ Donaldson on a shuttle pass. Donaldson picked up the first down, keeping the drive alive and giving New Orleans some momentum. Seven plays later, Carlson delivered the game-winning kick.