Key observations from Saints-Cowboys preseason game

Do we have a kicker?

After one month of training camp and three preseason games, the answer is a definitive "We will know on Sunday at 5 p.m.," when NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53. Neither Charlie Smyth or Tanner Brown were able to separate themselves from the other during the camp battle, prompting the signing of veteran Daniel Carlson earlier this week. All three attempted kicks in the open practice at Yulman Stadium on Wednesday night, with Carlson and Smyth each missing one from 47 and 54 yards, respectively.

During the preseason game with the Cowboys, all three saw action in some capacity. Carlson converted a 38-yard field goal to open the scoring and also made an extra point. Smyth made and extra point and kicked off three separate times, two going for touchbacks. Brown made an extra point and kicked off twice, including the final kickoff, pinning the Cowboys at their own 20-yard line.