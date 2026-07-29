Optimism evident as New Orleans Saints open training camp '26

Given that Mickey Loomis is a glass-half-full disciple, it's not shocking that he embraced the optimism accompanying the New Orleans Saints as they prepared to open training camp.

"I'm always optimistic, I can always envision a path to success," the Saints' executive vice president/general manager said Tuesday, reporting day for players and one day before the team's first practice.

There's solid foundation for the outlook after the Saints won five of their last nine games last season — including four straight in December — and many of the principal characters from the run were youngsters who gained valuable experience.

"There's a lot of optimism out there, which we like," Loomis said. "We like expectations. I want our guys and I want us to have expectations. But we can't let the expectations interfere with the process. We're counting on some young players, some core players, from the last two drafts to get better. We just are."

Loomis mentioned quarterback Tyler Shough and cornerback Quincy Riley, entering their second NFL seasons, and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is entering his third.

"We've got a lot of guys in that category that we're optimistic about," Loomis said. "But they still have to perform, they have to get better. And our coaches and myself, all of our building — we have to create an environment where they can get better, and help them to do that. That's incumbent upon our veteran players, as well. We're counting on veteran players to come in here and perform consistently, and lead. Take the mantle that (linebacker) Demario (Davis) had at times.