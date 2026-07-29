Optimism evident as New Orleans Saints open training camp '26

Given that Mickey Loomis is a glass-half-full disciple, it's not shocking that he embraced the optimism accompanying the New Orleans Saints as they prepared to open training camp.
"I'm always optimistic, I can always envision a path to success," the Saints' executive vice president/general manager said Tuesday, reporting day for players and one day before the team's first practice.
There's solid foundation for the outlook after the Saints won five of their last nine games last season — including four straight in December — and many of the principal characters from the run were youngsters who gained valuable experience.
"There's a lot of optimism out there, which we like," Loomis said. "We like expectations. I want our guys and I want us to have expectations. But we can't let the expectations interfere with the process. We're counting on some young players, some core players, from the last two drafts to get better. We just are."
Loomis mentioned quarterback Tyler Shough and cornerback Quincy Riley, entering their second NFL seasons, and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is entering his third.
"We've got a lot of guys in that category that we're optimistic about," Loomis said. "But they still have to perform, they have to get better. And our coaches and myself, all of our building — we have to create an environment where they can get better, and help them to do that. That's incumbent upon our veteran players, as well. We're counting on veteran players to come in here and perform consistently, and lead. Take the mantle that (linebacker) Demario (Davis) had at times.
"So, it's about performance and leadership — there's just a lot of things that come with the improvement that we're going to need to go from a six-win team to competing for the (NFC South) division and trying to make the playoffs."
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
Player participation in the offseason program also helped fuel the optimism. Rookies from last year that didn't have a full offseason in the program immersed themselves in it, along with veterans who were high producers in '25.
"I think the first thing is, we get to observe them during the offseason," Loomis said. "Are they here, are they working hard, are they intentional with things that they're working on in the offseason. Is it things that they are weak at, or are they just falling back on their strengths. We've seen some of that.
"When you come to this training camp the first thing is, Are they in shape? That was real encouraging to see guys in shape. We've got a lot of players who are managing their weight properly, so that's exciting. We'll get more of those indications as we go through these first few days of camp and as we get into it.
"We've got experience and really good coaches. I'm not worried about them in terms of them making a leap. Our coaches are going to help our young players and they're going to give them the environment and the tools to improve, and I know we'll do that."
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.