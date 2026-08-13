Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 12

"Extremely valuable, from a lot of different perspectives. Obviously, the X's and O's. It allows us to go against a different system, a different set of players, a different coach. Test your rules and your plays and what you've been doing against someone else in a different way.

"Also, just energy-wise, it's fun to get to play new faces. Feels like you get to cut loose a little more against someone who's not wearing the fleur-de-lis. It was a lot of fun today and extremely valuable." - Kaden Elliss