Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 12

First joint practice in the books
"It was fun going against someone else for once...It felt a little more game-like. We're just going out there and playing. It's August in New Orleans and you're getting a great battle out there for all the guys. It was a lot of fun and I was really proud of how we stepped up as a team." - Tyler Shough
"Extremely valuable, from a lot of different perspectives. Obviously, the X's and O's. It allows us to go against a different system, a different set of players, a different coach. Test your rules and your plays and what you've been doing against someone else in a different way.
"Also, just energy-wise, it's fun to get to play new faces. Feels like you get to cut loose a little more against someone who's not wearing the fleur-de-lis. It was a lot of fun today and extremely valuable." - Kaden Elliss
Flashy performance from first team offense
"I thought it was a great day. Every single period, I felt like we had the edge a little bit. The run game was working really well (and) we had some good chunks in the pass game...We're out there and we're operating. Communication was good. I felt like we were pretty dialed as far as communication (goes). " - Tyler Shough
"We've been progressing really well. We're kind of on the fast track...we gotta go watch film, learn from it, continue to build, but I feel like we're headed in the right direction as an offense." - Travis Etienne Jr.
We had a good day. First time going against someone else. Going against our defense, they kind of know what we're doing. But going against someone else, being able to display what we can do — I feel like we had a pretty good day." - Chris Olave
D-line brought the pressure
"It was a good back-and-forth with them and their offense. They made some good plays. But you could tell, when they were in drop back situations, our D-line was really getting after it." - Kaden Elliss
"We played well upfront today. We started fast. We need these challenges with other teams. It was hot today, we got tired — which was good — and I feel like we responded well.
"I love what we put on tape today because it just showed how tough we were...We played physical." - Chase Young