New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young refuses to look beyond the task of the day

There's no way to "macro" Chase Young when he's locked into micro.
"Just taking it one day at a time, man," Young said Thursday, after the New Orleans Saints' second training camp practice. "Day to day. We're in camp, we're trying to get through camp right now. I know if we just take it one day at a time and stay locked in, the sky is the limit for our defense."
Much of that projection is attached to the belief that last season was only the beginning for Young. After missing the first five games while recovering from a calf injury, the edge rusher totaled career highs in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (11), tied his career highs in fumble recoveries (three, one returned for a touchdown) and passes defensed (four), and tied his second-most quarterback hits (15) in the final 12 games.
"I think what I did last year set a standard for me for this year," Young said. "My teammates have expectations for me, my coach has expectations for me and that's what we talk about. That's why we take it day to day and don't worry about the future."
Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said Young has the ability to become a feature, premium player in the league. And Young wants to live up to the belief.
"His defense is built around his edge rushers," Young said. "His defense needs good edge rushers and he needs us to be great to make our defense thrive. It's something when your coach has faith in you, and you don't want to let him down. I feel like me and Coach Staley, we have a great relationship. If I'm going to be one of his horses, I'm gonna hustle. We have our talks and I know if I stick to it, we're gonna make something shake."
Young, in fact, was shaking all offseason heading into training camp. In addition to his presence at workouts he assumed more of a leadership role: Linebacker Demario Davis, a defensive team captain each of his eight seasons as a Saint, signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent and 16-year veteran Cameron Jordan, another defensive team captain, wasn't in the building. Jordan, an unrestricted free agent, re-signed in June.
"I'm ready. I've been working," Young said. "I've been playing football my whole life for these types of moments, and I'm not the person to shy away from leadership or anything like that. I definitely know that I'm capable of filling the void, and I believe I will.
"Chase is playing really good football," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "He's going to continue to get better, and we feel really good about where he's going."
Wherever it is, it will be a one-day-at-a-time trip.
"I feel like you get anxiety when you think about the future and you think about the past," Young said. "I just feel like if you just live the day through the present, you don't really have to worry about tomorrow. Coach Staley says just take care of right now. I'm about to go lift (weights), and that's where I'm about to be. I'll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.
"Life is ups and downs. So, it's not about football, it's about life. Life ain't easy. I just play football. You can't be too high, you can't be too low. You've just got to ride that wave through and through."
The task now is to have the ride find the destination he charts.
"I worked the whole offseason," Young said. "I just know what I can do, and it'd be a shame if I don't show it."