New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young refuses to look beyond the task of the day

There's no way to "macro" Chase Young when he's locked into micro.

"Just taking it one day at a time, man," Young said Thursday, after the New Orleans Saints' second training camp practice. "Day to day. We're in camp, we're trying to get through camp right now. I know if we just take it one day at a time and stay locked in, the sky is the limit for our defense."

Much of that projection is attached to the belief that last season was only the beginning for Young. After missing the first five games while recovering from a calf injury, the edge rusher totaled career highs in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (11), tied his career highs in fumble recoveries (three, one returned for a touchdown) and passes defensed (four), and tied his second-most quarterback hits (15) in the final 12 games.

"I think what I did last year set a standard for me for this year," Young said. "My teammates have expectations for me, my coach has expectations for me and that's what we talk about. That's why we take it day to day and don't worry about the future."

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said Young has the ability to become a feature, premium player in the league. And Young wants to live up to the belief.