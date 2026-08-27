Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability at Tulane University

"A lot of the ones will not play in the game on Friday. They'll go through the full pregame routine, prepare themselves for this game, go through their routine and then they won't play in this game. It'll probably be similar guys to what we've done the last two games.

"They've gotten really good work. I tallied up 145 joint practice snaps. So they had a ton of work over those three days. Love where those guys are at mentally, physically...and so this will be awesome for the guys who have an opportunity to play in this game." - Head Coach Kellen Moore