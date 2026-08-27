 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability at Tulane University

The final open practice of training camp signals another step toward a final roster

Aug 26, 2026 at 10:12 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
open-practice-tulane-8:26:26

Most starters will rest for final preseason game

"A lot of the ones will not play in the game on Friday. They'll go through the full pregame routine, prepare themselves for this game, go through their routine and then they won't play in this game. It'll probably be similar guys to what we've done the last two games.

"They've gotten really good work. I tallied up 145 joint practice snaps. So they had a ton of work over those three days. Love where those guys are at mentally, physically...and so this will be awesome for the guys who have an opportunity to play in this game." - Head Coach Kellen Moore

Zamir White joins the team

"He's a great guy, honestly. He came in, very respectful guy, very humble guy. And he's a guys that's been in the league for a couple of years so I'm excited to learn from him. He seems like a guy who's adaptable. He's able to do whatever is asked (of) him...Being able to be in the same room with him is exciting. I'm ready to work with him and learn from him." - Running back Audric Estimé

Roster cuts on the horizon

"It's my least favorite part of this job, those 48 hours. Everyone has put so much into this. We have such an awesome group of players who just pour (themselves) into this. This is their opportunity. And at the end of the day we want all these guys to be successful. Our goal is to keep as many of them as we can through practice squad, through different opportunities. That's our goal. Obviously, there's a requirement to make decisions and we'll make those." - Coach Kellen Moore

Related Content

news

Key observations from Saints-Rams preseason game

Saints headed home after an ugly defeat

news

Key observations from Saints-Rams joint practice

Saints defense faced a tough battle against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

news

Key observations from Saints-Cowboys joint practice

Tuesday's practice was very chippy with multiple scuffles

news

Key observations from Saints-Jaguars preseason game

Defense puts on a show during first preseason game of the 60th season of Saints football

news

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 12

Saints relish the opportunity to put their skills to the test at joint practice with Jaguars

news

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp: Day 11

Jayden Price, Spencer Rattler continue to impress

news

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp: Day 10

Big days for Martin Emerson Jr., Juwan Johnson

news

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 9

Bryce Lance has a big day; team digests lessons from Drew Brees' Hall of Fame speech

news

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 8

Drew Brees is present in spirit as he's inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton today

news

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 7

Veterans playing key roles at camp

news

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability: Day 6

Weather heats up; run game starts to shine

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising