Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability at Tulane University

Most starters will rest for final preseason game
"A lot of the ones will not play in the game on Friday. They'll go through the full pregame routine, prepare themselves for this game, go through their routine and then they won't play in this game. It'll probably be similar guys to what we've done the last two games.
"They've gotten really good work. I tallied up 145 joint practice snaps. So they had a ton of work over those three days. Love where those guys are at mentally, physically...and so this will be awesome for the guys who have an opportunity to play in this game." - Head Coach Kellen Moore
Zamir White joins the team
"He's a great guy, honestly. He came in, very respectful guy, very humble guy. And he's a guys that's been in the league for a couple of years so I'm excited to learn from him. He seems like a guy who's adaptable. He's able to do whatever is asked (of) him...Being able to be in the same room with him is exciting. I'm ready to work with him and learn from him." - Running back Audric Estimé
Roster cuts on the horizon
"It's my least favorite part of this job, those 48 hours. Everyone has put so much into this. We have such an awesome group of players who just pour (themselves) into this. This is their opportunity. And at the end of the day we want all these guys to be successful. Our goal is to keep as many of them as we can through practice squad, through different opportunities. That's our goal. Obviously, there's a requirement to make decisions and we'll make those." - Coach Kellen Moore