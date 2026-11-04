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Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 9 against the Browns

Nov 04, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TKelvin Banks Jr.AnkleLP
RBCJ DonaldsonShoulder, ConcussionLP
CBMartin Emerson Jr.ShinLP
RBAlvin KamaraNIR-Rest, BackDNP
SJustin ReidConcussionFP
TAsim RichardsThumbLP
GCesar RuizKneeFP
DLNathan ShepherdIllnessFP
WRJordyn TysonHamstringLP
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Cleveland Browns

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TAustin BarberCalfDNP
WRDenzel BostonCalfLP
DTMaliek CollinsElbowDNP
CBMyles HardenHamstringLP
CElgton JenkinsKneeLP
LBCarson SchwesingerWrist, AnkleLP
DEJared VerseKneeLP
QBDeshaun WatsonConcussionDNP
LBQuincy WilliamsHamstringDNP
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