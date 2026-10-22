Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|NIR-Personal Matter
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|CJ Donaldson
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|DL
|Davon Godchaux
|NIR-Rest
|-
|DNP
|EDGE
|Anfernee Jennings
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Back
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|Head
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Spencer Rattler
|Knee
|-
|FP
|G
|Cesar Ruiz
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DL
|Nathan Shepherd
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Tyler Shough
|Left Hand
|FP
|FP
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Pittsburgh Steelers
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Brandin Echols
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|DeShon Elliott
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Cameron Heyward
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Alex Highsmith
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|Triceps
|DNP
|-
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey
|Wrist
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|T.J. Watt
|NIR-Rest, Calf
|DNP
|LP
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