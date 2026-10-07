Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

13 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The New Orleans Saints conducted a walk-through on Oct. 7. The following is an estimation of availabilities.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|S
|Julian Blackmon
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR/RS
|Barion Brown
|Thigh
|DNP
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Calf
|DNP
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Abdomen
|LP
|LB
|Jaylan Ford
|Ankle
|FP
|DL
|Davon Godchaux
|Groin
|FP
|EDGE
|Carl Granderson
|Ankle
|LP
|EDGE
|Anfernee Jennings
|Knee
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Back
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|S
|Mike Reid
|Ankle
|LP
|QB
|Tyler Shough
|Left Hand
|DNP
|S
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|Calf
|FP
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Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings will submit their injury report later in the day.
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