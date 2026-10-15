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Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

13 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 6 against the Giants

Oct 15, 2026 at 03:23 PM
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13 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants during the 2026 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

LS Zach Wood has returned to practice. He is on on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DLVernon BroughtonIllnessLPLP
LBKaden EllissCalfDNPDNP
DLDavon GodchauxNIR-Rest-DNP
EDGEAnfernee JenningsKneeDNPDNP
RBAlvin KamaraBackLPLP
WRChris OlaveIllnessDNPDNP
DLNathan ShepherdIllnessDNPDNP
QBTyler ShoughLeft HandFPFP
DBLorenzo Styles Jr.Knee-LP
EDGETyree WilsonAnkleLPFP
LSZach WoodCalfFPFP
DLColby WoodenToeLPFP
GJeremiah WrightConcussionFPFP
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New York Giants

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
SElijah CampbellThumbFPFP
LBAbdul CarterCalfDNPDNP
TJermaine EluemunorCalfDNPDNP
RBNajee HarrisRibsFPFP
LBMalik HarrisonGroin-LP
CBColton HoodConcussionDNPDNP
TETheo JohnsonNeckLPLP
WRCharlie JonesAchilles-FP
TEIsaiah LikelyFootFPFP
WRDarnell MooneyNeckLPFP
CBGreg NewsomeGroinLPLP
STyler NubinNeckDNPDNP
SJason PinnockConcussionLPFP
TAndrew ThomasGroinDNPDNP
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