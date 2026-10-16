Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

12 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
LS Zach Wood has returned to practice. He is on on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return. G Jeremiah Wright has cleared concussion protocol and has been removed from the report.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DL
|Vernon Broughton
|Illness
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DL
|Davon Godchaux
|NIR-Rest
|-
|DNP
|FP
|-
|EDGE
|Anfernee Jennings
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|DL
|Nathan Shepherd
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|QB
|Tyler Shough
|Left Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|DB
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|Knee
|-
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|EDGE
|Tyree Wilson
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|LS
|Zach Wood
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DL
|Colby Wooden
|Toe
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|G
|Jeremiah Wright
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
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New York Giants
The New York Giants will submit their injury report later in the day.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Elijah Campbell
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Abdul Carter
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Najee Harris
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Malik Harrison
|Groin
|-
|LP
|CB
|Colton Hood
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Theo Johnson
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Charlie Jones
|Achilles
|-
|FP
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|Neck
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|S
|Tyler Nubin
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Jason Pinnock
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|T
|Andrew Thomas
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
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