Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston helping to energize the Giants

"Jameis' whole objective is to make plays," said fellow edge Carl Granderson, another former Winston teammate, who's coming off a 1.5-sack game against Minnesota. "He's a competitor, that's what he likes to do. He's going to give the defense opportunity, but if the offense wants it more he's going to put the ball up there for his offense to go get. That's where he makes a mistake sometimes."

A few risky throws may be beneficial to a Saints defense that has one interception this season; Winston has 116 career interceptions in 112 games. And the fact that Winston isn't as much of a scrambling threat as some previous opponents (9 carries for 42 yards) also could help; he has been sacked 11 times this season and averages three sacks per start.

But the tools that made Winston the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft remain evident.

"I think Jameis has always been a dangerous quarterback," Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said. "He's a feature player. I think anybody that's been around him knows that he has all the tools of a premier starter — he's got the size, he's got the arm strength, he's got athleticism, he's a hard guy to sack. And if you look at his numbers as a starter in this league he's always produced. He's a weapon at quarterback because you don't have to limit yourself.

"He's got a lot of knowledge and experience and I think what he has shown since coming in to New York is he has given that team a real spark. They've got a lot of weapons on that team, he's been able to push it down the field. I thought last week in that second half, you could see that he got hot and then that skill group kind of came alive. When you're down two scores in the NFL in the fourth quarter and you bring a team back, that's not easy to do. Especially on the road."

New York trailed Washington 27-13 in the fourth before Winston directed two touchdown drives and completed each with a touchdown pass — one on fourth-and-8 — as the Giants rallied to secure a 27-27 tie.

"I think it's dangerous any time you're playing against someone with as much experience as he has, because he's seen all the looks, he's played in a ton of different offenses," Staley said. "I think that his experience allows you to probably get to deeper chapters in your playbook because he can handle more. It's tough to get backup quarterback play as good as Jameis can provide for you."