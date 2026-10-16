Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston helping to energize the Giants

The offensive fall-off hasn't yet materialized for the New York Giants with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston running the show.
In Winston's first action this season, as an in-game injury replacement for Giants starter Jaxson Dart, he completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and an interception in a loss to the Rams. And in the next game, his first start since Week 12 last season, he posted a modest line (14-of-22 for 118 yards) in a victory against Tennessee.
But in the two games since, against Arizona and Washington: A combined 51 of 83 for 576 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions. The Giants (3-1-1) are 2-0-1 in games Winston has started, and the Saints (1-4) are looking to end a three-game losing streak against a player who was in New Orleans' locker room from 2020-23, and went 6-4 in 10 games as a Saints starter.
Winston, who often has been labeled a risk taker during his 12-year career, has smoothed out his fit with New York in the last two games.
"He's been a ball mover," said Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan, one of Winston's teammates in New Orleans. "You know he's going for points, for sure. Sometimes you see it in every throw and it can be taken advantage of, but at the same time he can make all the throws and you have to be aware of where he's at and what he can do and can you collapse the pocket and not have him step through."
"Jameis' whole objective is to make plays," said fellow edge Carl Granderson, another former Winston teammate, who's coming off a 1.5-sack game against Minnesota. "He's a competitor, that's what he likes to do. He's going to give the defense opportunity, but if the offense wants it more he's going to put the ball up there for his offense to go get. That's where he makes a mistake sometimes."
A few risky throws may be beneficial to a Saints defense that has one interception this season; Winston has 116 career interceptions in 112 games. And the fact that Winston isn't as much of a scrambling threat as some previous opponents (9 carries for 42 yards) also could help; he has been sacked 11 times this season and averages three sacks per start.
But the tools that made Winston the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft remain evident.
"I think Jameis has always been a dangerous quarterback," Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said. "He's a feature player. I think anybody that's been around him knows that he has all the tools of a premier starter — he's got the size, he's got the arm strength, he's got athleticism, he's a hard guy to sack. And if you look at his numbers as a starter in this league he's always produced. He's a weapon at quarterback because you don't have to limit yourself.
"He's got a lot of knowledge and experience and I think what he has shown since coming in to New York is he has given that team a real spark. They've got a lot of weapons on that team, he's been able to push it down the field. I thought last week in that second half, you could see that he got hot and then that skill group kind of came alive. When you're down two scores in the NFL in the fourth quarter and you bring a team back, that's not easy to do. Especially on the road."
New York trailed Washington 27-13 in the fourth before Winston directed two touchdown drives and completed each with a touchdown pass — one on fourth-and-8 — as the Giants rallied to secure a 27-27 tie.
"I think it's dangerous any time you're playing against someone with as much experience as he has, because he's seen all the looks, he's played in a ton of different offenses," Staley said. "I think that his experience allows you to probably get to deeper chapters in your playbook because he can handle more. It's tough to get backup quarterback play as good as Jameis can provide for you."
"Teammates always respect Jameis," Jordan said. "From the outside looking in, you think he's light and kindhearted — and he is kindhearted — but he's as focused as they come. In his mind, he practices like he's a No. 1 that he was and is now currently, and I think it goes a long way with having a professional as a quarterback like Jameis. Whatever (label) you want to put on him — the "winability," whatever it is — he gets the job done."
PRACTICE REPORT: Saints owner Gayle Benson made an appearance at practice Friday, and embraced Coach Kellen Moore as the two shared a brief exchange. On Tuesday, Benson expressed disappointment in the team's record and received unanimous support for her words in the locker room. "It's always good to see Mrs. B," Moore said. "She manages to pop in and catch practice here and there. We see each other throughout the season, it was great. We're all just trying to reach the same goal."
Receiver Chris Olave (illness) and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (illness) returned to practice and worked on a limited basis. Each is listed as questionable for the game, along with running back Alvin Kamara (back) and long snapper Zach Wood (calif). linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee) were ruled out.